Spotify Wrapped 2023: Arijit Singh tops most-streamed artist; check out the full list

The signature Spotify Wrapped 2023 list is finally out. Singer Arijit Singh assured the first spot for the most-streamed artist in India. Here’s all you need to know about India's 2023 audio landscape.

Arijit Singh was named the most-streamed artist on Spotify Wrapped for the third time. Spotify unveiled its characteristic Wrapped campaign on November 29, revealing the top artists, songs, and albums that inspired the listening habits of over 574 million people worldwide this year. While the tailored 'Your Wrapped' section is set to start shortly, here's all you need to know about India's audio environment in 2023.

Arijit Singh took the top spot for the third time and became one of India's most streamed musicians. Bollywood music was the most popular in India, followed by Punjabi Pop and Tamil Pop.

This year's most streamed content in India included:

Artists with the most streams:

Arijit Singh was the most-streamed musician on Spotify in India for the third year in a row, followed by:

Pritam

Anirudh Ravichander

AR Rahman

Shreya Ghoshal

Amitabh Bhattacharya

Alka Yagnik

Vishal-Shekhar

Sidhu Moose Wala

Udit Narayan

Most-streamed songs: With over 275 million listens this year, 'Maan Meri Jaan' by King and Saurabh Lokhande is the most-streamed song on Spotify in India in 2023. Songs by other top streamers include:

'Kahani Suno 2.0' by Kaifi Khalil

'Kesariya' (from ‘Brahmastra’) by Pritam, Arijit Singh, Amitabh Bhattacharya

'Malang Sajna' by Sachet Tandon, Parampara Tandon, Kumaar

'Cheques' by Shubh, Tatay Produciendo

'Heeriye' (feat. Arijit Singh) by Arijit Singh, Dulquer Salmaan, Jasleen Royal, Aditya Sharma, Sourav Roy

'Chaleya' (from ‘Jawan’) by Anirudh Ravichander, Arijit Singh, Kumaar, Shilpa Rao

'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' (from ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh, Sachin-Jigar

'Agar Tum Saath Ho' (from ‘Tamasha’) by Alka Yagnik, Arijit Singh, A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil

'Daku' by Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga

Most-streamed albums: Various Artists' 'Kabir Singh' is the most-streamed album in India in 2023, followed by:

'Ultimate Love Songs' by Arijit Singh

'Moosetape' by Sidhu Moose Wala

'Still Rollin’ by Shubh

'Champagne Talk' by King

'Brahmastra' by Pritam

'Shershaah' by Various Artists

'Aashiqui 2' by Mithoon

'Love Aaj Kal' by Pritam

'Starboy' by The Weeknd