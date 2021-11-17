Spider-Man: No Way Home: Multiverse of villains unleashed in new trailer

The trailer shows the return of Doctor Octopus, Electro, Goblin, Sandman and Black Spidey. What about the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the film?

The second trailer of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has unlocked the multiverse of the villains. The trailer was released on Wednesday (Indian time), confirming that the villains have made their way to Spidey’s world. Electro, Doctor Octopus, the Green Goblin, Sandman and Balck Spidey's presence in the film has officially been confirmed in the film. However, there were no signs of actor Tobey Maguire. This is for the first time that a Spider-Man film will have the presence of more antagonists in the film.

Featuring Tom Holland in the lead as the Spidey, ‘No Way Home’ stars actor Benedict Cumberbatch as ‘Doctor Strange’. The 2021 film will pick up from where ‘Spider-Man Far Away Home’ had ended, revealing Spider-Man's original identity to the world, and when Mysterio frames Spidey for a murder.

This 2021 franchise of the film will open with Spider-Man requesting Doctor Strange to cast a spell that will help the world forget his secret identity. However, that is when things go south, paving a way for the multiverse of the villains to open up. No Way Home connects the film with its previous instalments that featured Tobey Maguire (2002-2007) and Andrew Garfield (201-2014) as the villains from the earlier films make an entry in this new instalment.

While the villains have made a comeback, there were no signs of Maguire and Garfield in the trailer, leaving the fans disappointed. Recently, alleged pictures from the behind-the-scenes of ‘No Way Home’ had gone viral, suggesting that the three Spidey heroes – Holland, Maguire and Garfield are coming back together for the latest instalment. However, Holland has twice denied the return of the other two actors. Similarly, Garfield too said that he is not going to be a part of the film. Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige also asked the superhero fans to keep their expectations low with this film to avoid any disappointment.

Holland’s rumoured girlfriend Zendaya will be seen as his on-screen girlfriend Mary Jane in this film. Marisa Tomei will be playing Aunt May, Jamie Foxx as Electro, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.