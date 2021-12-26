'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is NOW Sony's highest-grossing movie ever at US box office; Read details

Tom Holland's latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home, has beats Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle to become Sony's highest-grossing film ever at the US box office

The latest Hollywood superhero film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has been on a record-breaking streak since its release on December 16. This year, Tom Holland's film was one of the much-anticipated Marvel films and is currently making massive collections globally and getting closer to the USD 1 billion mark. Jon Watts's film completed Spider-Man's Homecoming trilogy in 2017.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has created history with its collection of USD 405.5 million at the US Box Office for Sony. Tom Holland's film has moved past Dwayne Johnson's 2017’ film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which was Sony's highest-grosser, with a collection of USD 404.5 million.

One of the biggest USPs of the film has been the film's multiverse plot that made possible the cameos of other Spider-Man past actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, in the MCU. The film also stars big actors like Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe.

India has arisen as a Spider-Man: No Way Home's biggest international markets. According to Box Office Mojo, India is at the eighth position, with $24.9 (around Rs 1.8 billion) after the US, the UK, Mexico, France, South Korea, Brazil, and Australia. Tom Holland's latest film has not been out in China due to its new guidelines, but it might not need the world’s biggest film market.

