Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland-Zendaya is expected to return as Peter Parker and MJ- read report

    According to recent reports, Justin Lin, the director of Fast and Furious 9, is among the directors under consideration for the position. Spider-Man 4 is scheduled to begin production later this year.
     

    Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland-Zendaya is expected to return as Peter Parker and MJ- read report RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

    Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 4 has yet to be greenlit, but speculation about the picture has already begun. According to recent sources, Justin Lin, the director of Fast & Furious 9, is among the directors being considered for the post. According to the same story, Tom Holland and Zendaya will return to play Peter Parker and MJ, respectively.

    According to Comic Book, insider Jeff Sneider stated that Zendaya would focus on Spider-Man 4 first, which implies that production for Euphoria Season 3 will be postponed. Previously, it was claimed that filming on season 3 of Max's smash series Euphoria had been suspended.

    Spider-Man 4 is scheduled to begin production later this year, in September or October, and it's unclear if Lin is a finalist or one of several contenders fighting for the part.

    Also Read: Is Neha Sharma joining politics before Lok Sabha 2024 Elections? Here’s what we know

    Interestingly, given the character's current status in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, many had anticipated the Spidey sequel would be a very small-scale effort, according to Comic Book.

    It further stated that this seemed to contradict Lin's skills, as he has primarily directed high-budget studio movies.

    As of now, only Holland and Zendaya will return, and further information is being hidden. It is also uncertain if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who appeared in the multibillion-dollar smash No Way Home in 2021, would reprise their roles.

    Holland has similarly had conflicting feelings about repeating his role, but he finally determined to be present to pass the baton to the next actor to play Spider-Man, whoever that may be.

    Also Read: THIS actor will play Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

    “All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character,” Holland told Collider in November of the previous year.

    He explained that he feels very protective of Spider-Man and that it is totally up to us to find a way to honour the character.

    He went on to state that he considers himself incredibly lucky to have been able to work on a series that developed and grew in popularity with each picture, which he feels is exceedingly rare, and that he desires to protect his legacy.

    He stated that he would not develop another simply to make one. He went on to say that it must be worthwhile for the character.
     

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 8:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TMKOC Asit Modi proven guilty in sexual harassment case, to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to Jennifer Mistry RKK

    TMKOC Asit Modi proven guilty in sexual harassment case, to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to Jennifer Mistry

    Malayalam movie ' Manjummel Boys' completes successful 35 days in theatres rkn

    Malayalam movie ' Manjummel Boys' completes successful 35 days in theatres

    ByteDance pays influencers to promote Instagram like app in US ahead of potential TikTok ban avv

    ByteDance pays influencers to promote Instagram like app in US ahead of potential TikTok ban

    'Thalaivar 171': Lokesh Kanagaraj shares update on Rajinikanth's film, shooting to commence in June NIR

    'Thalaivar 171': Lokesh Kanagaraj shares update on Rajinikanth's film, shooting to commence in June

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff save the world from villain Prithviraj Sukumaran RKK

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff save the world from villain Prithviraj Sukumaran

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts as temperature soars in the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts as temperature soars in the state

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA conducts raids in Hubballi, Shivamogga and Bengaluru anr

    BREAKING: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA conducts raids in Hubballi, Shivamogga and Bengaluru

    World Theatre Day 2024: What, when, why, objective and how to celebrate THIS day RKK

    World Theatre Day 2024: What, when, why, objective and how to celebrate THIS day

    Ram Charan turns 39: 7 unknown-interesting facts about the Telugu superstar RBA

    Ram Charan turns 39: 7 unknown-interesting facts about the Telugu superstar

    Numerology Prediction for March 27, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 27, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon