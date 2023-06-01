Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spider-Man 4 straring Tom Holland and Zendaya in the pipeline, confirms producer Amy Pascal

    In an interview on May 31st, producer Amy Pascal, who worked on all three of Tom Holland's Spider-Man films, told the media that a fourth episode in the current trilogy is still being considered.
     

    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 5:34 PM IST

    Fans of Spider-Man, you just have to wait a little longer before you experience magic on screen, once again. Yes, you have heard it right. Producer Amy Pascal recently stated that there will undoubtedly be a fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland. It is, however, still in the process.All three of Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies' producer Amy Pascal recently revealed that a fourth movie is now in production.She also discussed the Writers Guild Association (WGA) strike and how it has prevented further progress on the movie. 

    There was no agreement achieved following six weeks of negotiations between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. On May 2, the writers' strike got underway. Several films and television shows, including Stranger Things, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, and others, have experienced production delays since that time. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA), a writers union representing 11,500 authors, are currently engaged in a labour dispute known as the 2023 authors Guild of America strike.

    The last movie in the franchise,Spider-Man: No Way Home, was released in 2021. In the movie, viewers watched Zendaya, 26, play MJ to a world that knows of his heroic identity, and Holland, 27, returned as Peter Parker. Peter asks Doctor Strange for help in altering history in order to go back to the time before everyone realised he was Spider-Man. The actors will apparently return to the location of their alleged first date in the fourth film, whose plot details are unknown.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 5:34 PM IST
