South divorced star Karthik Kumar marries 16-years-younger Amrutha Srinivasan [PHOTOS]

Celebrities are known to fall head-over-heels in love with one another. They do not see the age while falling in love. We all know that in love, age is just a number. The proof of the same is the love story of standup comedian and actor Karthik Kumar. He got married to Amrutha Srinivasan, who reportedly is 16-years-younger than him. The pair got married in the presence of their close buddies and family members.

A few photos of the couple have surfaced online, and they look happily married. Their friends from the industry, like Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli sent best wishes for the pair on social media.



Actress Vinodhini Vaidyanath congratulated the pair with a sweet note. She had written that she was very happy for the couple. She also said that Karthik needed a big break, and he got it in the form of Amrutha. She also wrote that she is sure that they both will take care of each other well and have a wonderful marriage.

Fans were also seen congratulating the couple. For the unversed, Kartik was previously married to singer Suchitra in 2005, but the duo had got separated in a couple of years. Karthik has also been a part of Alaipayuthe and Yaradi Ni Mohini which were very successful.

Karthik and Amrutha's good friend and digital creator, Shraddha had written a congratulatory post for the pair on her social media. She had written that, "Two people with infinite kindness & love got married. They had a simple ceremony and then threw a music concert for friends and family. The return gift had something for our best". She also mentioned that she enjoyed the wedding treat and she does not know if she is happy for both of them or the world around them, as they both made a wonderful world. She loves them to the moon and back.

