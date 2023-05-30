Sonu Sood to help construct a school for underprivileged kids in Bihar

Actor Sonu Sood thinks that one of the most effective methods to reduce poverty is to increase education. The actor, who frequently makes headlines for his charitable endeavours, will assist with the construction of a school in Bihar for underprivileged kids.

Sonu Sood, who has earned the label of messiah for assisting those in need, plans to teach young people. An engineer from Katihar, Bihar, Birendra Kumar Mahato, who abandoned his job and opened a school for orphaned children recently met the actor who won the hearts of many with his humanitarian work during the lockdown. It's interesting that Mahato decided to name the school after the Happy New Year actor.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress goes BOLD by flaunting sexy body in gem-stones-inspired bikini

Sonu will fund a new building for this school as well as higher education for kids from low-income families. The actor spent time with Mahato to better understand the needs of the school, from rationing to high-quality instruction, raising awareness of the issue and closing the wealth-poverty divide in educational attainment. At the conclusion of the day, Sonu began construction on a new building for the school so that it could accommodate more less fortunate children and guarantee that each student had access to meals.

Sonu Sood last appeared in Samrat Prithviraj with Manushi Chillar and Akshay Kumar. He will soon be seen opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in the film Fateh. He will also appear in Season 19 of Roadies.

“Increasing access to education is one of the best ways to combat poverty. We aim to educate children from the marginalised sections of the society so that they have a better chance at job opportunities.” He added: “Higher education is something we are working on. The other important aspect is nutrition and overall well-being as this school is also a night shelter,” said the actor to the media.

ALSO READ: 'So much nudity': Lily Rose Depp starrer HBO show 'The Idol' garners mixed reactions at Cannes 2023