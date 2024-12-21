Sonu Sood in Kolkata: Actor visits iconic Coffee House, rides yellow taxi and takes selfies with fans

Sonu Sood is currently in Kolkata for his film Fateh promotions. Recently, the creators of Fateh released the first song from the film Hitman and the new trailer for the film. Fans have responded well to both of these releases.

First Published Dec 21, 2024, 6:21 PM IST

Sonu Sood has begun promoting his forthcoming action thriller, Fateh. Sonu's directorial debut will be released on January 10, 2025, and it will star Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz in major roles. On Friday, the actor travelled to Kolkata to promote his flick. Several photos and videos of Sonu have recently appeared on social media.

During his tour, the actor visited the famed Coffee House, snapped photos with his admirers at the famous Howrah Bridge, rode in a legendary yellow cab in Kolkata, and pushed a rickshaw with an old passenger. He was spotted sporting a black T-shirt with the title of his next movie, Fateh, inscribed across it.

In one of the photographs, uploaded by a prominent paparazzi, the Happy New Year actor was seen posing at a bookshop on College Street, on a bus, and taking photos with a police officer.

Fans and admirers quickly shared their comments to the photos. One Instagram user said, “Pure soul… such a great man." Another commented, “Pure Heart Person."

The creators of Fateh just debuted the film's new trailer and first song, Hitman, which drew positive feedback from fans.

Fateh follows an ex-special operations soldier (Sonu) as he goes into the depths of a cybercrime gang, uncovering the dark forces that threaten to destroy many lives as a young woman becomes involved in a perilous hoax. Fateh promises to be a riveting thriller that exposes the evil side of the internet age.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Speaking about Fateh, Sonu said India Today, “The love I’ve received from the audience throughout the years has been tremendous. This film is very special to me, not just because it marks my directorial debut, but also because it speaks out against an alarming threat many underestimate: the invisible, dark forces of the cyber world."

The official trailer for Fateh will be released soon. Sonu's most recent Hindi theatrical film was Samrat Prithviraj, a historical action drama starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar.

