    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Actress and Shatrughan Sinha's family all set for the big day today

    Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will marry in Mumbai today (June 23). The couple dated for many years before making it official. The bride was spotted last night performing Puja with Dad Shatrughan Sinha.

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Actress and Shatrughan Sinha's family all set for the big day today
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    Sonakshi Sinha is marrying her longtime partner, actor Zaheer Iqbal, today, June 23, in Mumbai. The wedding festivities began earlier this week, with much-needed pomp and splendour. Before the holy knot ritual, the bride was seen conducting Puja with her father, Shatrughan Sinha. The actress emanated a wedding glow as the paparazzi photographed her.

    Mumbai's popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote, “Dulhaniya is so happening, looks like she is having fun wait for a quirky pose of sona and how cutely and with humbleness Pooja ji did Namaste to all Media friends .” 

    Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha to convert to ISLAM post marriage? Here's what we know

    Sonakshi looked comfortable and gorgeous in a blue salwar kameez paired with netted chunni. She was photographed going out of a room wearing a tidy hair bun.

    Although her parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam, did not attend the ceremony, they were subsequently spotted with the bride and groom at home. Shatrughan publicly blessed the couple following days of speculation that he was upset with Sonakshi for failing to notify him of her wedding preparations.

    Sonakshi and Zaheer will marry civilly on June 23, the groom-to-be's father, Iqbal Ratansi, has informed. In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Zaheer's father revealed that their marriage will not include any Hindu or Muslim ceremonies. "It will be a civil marriage."

    Zaheer's father also refuted claims that Sonakshi could convert to Islam following her wedding. "She is definitely not converting. Theirs is a marriage of hearts in which religion plays no role," he said, adding, "I believe in mankind. Hindus name God Bhagwan, whereas Muslims refer to him as Allah. But, at the end of the day, we're all humans. My blessings are for Zaheer and Sonakshi."

    Also Read: 'Mystery, thrill, something wild': Suresh Gopi unveils first look poster of his next 'Varaaham'

    Meanwhile, following the wedding ceremony, Sonakshi and Zaheer will hold a wedding party at Mumbai's Bastian, which is scheduled to be attended by various Bollywood celebs. It will apparently be a star-studded event. Previously, Honey Singh and Poonam Dhillon announced that they had also been invited.

    A source close to the couple said that stars Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Varun Sharma are expected to attend the wedding. Salman Khan has also received an invitation. Sonakshi has also welcomed her Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar co-stars, which include Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Segal Mehta, among others. 

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
