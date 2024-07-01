Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sonakshi Sinha calls husband Zaheer Iqbal 'greenest flag' as he carries her heels; video goes viral | WATCH

    In the video shared by Sonakshi Sinha, you can see that Sonakshi Sinha is walking in a mall without slippers. She shot the video from behind and her husband could be seen walking right in front of her.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

    Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who just tied the knot, are enjoying their married life. Both of them chose a simple wedding instead of a grand celebration and then gave a reception party at a restaurant in Mumbai.   Recently, Sonakshi Sinha shared a video on her Instagram story and showed a glimpse of her married life. She has also praised her husband Zaheer Iqbal and called him the greenest flag. 

    "When you marry the greenest flag ever," Sona commented on her Instagram stories, expressing her admiration for Zaheer's kind gift. Before Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were married, they dated for seven years.

    In the video, you can see Sonakshi Sinha going around a mall without footwear. Her spouse was seen strolling directly in front of her as she took the footage from behind. Sonakshi's spouse had taken her stilettos in his grasp. Without hesitation, he is strolling with her heels in his hands. Sonakshi Sinha shared this video and captioned it, saying, "When you marry the greenest flag."

    Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 in front of their family and then carried out certain rites. Every important occasion was marked by the presence of the stars' close friends and family. There have also been glimpses of the wedding celebrations, when everyone had a great time.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

    After the intimate ceremony at Sonakshi's Mumbai home, the couple hosted a star-studded wedding reception at a plush Mumbai restaurant. At the reception, Sonakshi and Zaheer danced their hearts out as they celebrated their special day with their loved ones.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
