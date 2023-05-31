Sonakshi Sinha bought 4BHK sea-facing flat in Bandra; know her net worth

Sonakshi Sinha has purchased an opulent flat with a view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The actress described her 'adulting' journey as she set up the property while sharing views of the new place on Instagram. Pictures of the actress amid her apartment renovation project showed her surrounded by new furniture and upholstered items. Sonakshi displayed the gorgeous Mumbai skyline and the Bandra-Worli sea link from her balcony while wearing an all-black athletic outfit and a white cap. As shown in the images, every piece of furniture and decor was wrapped with plastic.

Sonakshi took to Instagram and shared the new photos. She posted: "adulting is hard". Her caption read, "Adulting - hard! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. aaargh!!! Doing up a house is not easy." Check out the post here:

As per a report by a leading media house, Sonakshi Sinha's estimated total net worth is $13 million, or roughly 100 crores of Indian rupees when converted to that country's currency. Her personal assets and brand sponsorships account for the majority of her income. She also receives a profit share from her films, her work as a costume designer, or her singing appearances in movies.

Sonakshi Sinha discussed the objectifying tone of her movie Rowdy Rathore's speech a few weeks prior. Sonakshi Sinha was out front in saying she wouldn't be in such scenes today. Responses to Sonakshi Sinha's post came from a wide range of fans and professionals. Saqib Saleem, an actor, expressed his admiration and pride.

The actress recently told a media house, in one of her interviews: "For me, it was a fact that I am doing a film with Prabhu Deva. I am doing a film with Akshay Kumar, oh my god – who would say no to something like that? Sanjay Leela Bhansali was producing it. Why would I say no? At that time, my thinking was very very different. Today, if I would read a scene like that, I would not do it. I have garnered enough experience. I have matured as a person…Things change with time, and so have I.”

He wrote: “Very proud of you sona! what a lovely space." Huma Qureshi also praised her saying: “Welcome to the other side." Suhail Nayyar commented: “I’m a proud friend."

