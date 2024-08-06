Son Of Sardaar 2: Sanjay Dutt replaced by Ravi Kishan from Ajay Devgn starrer for THIS reason; Read more

The sequel to the beloved 2012 film Son Of Sardaar faces a major change as Sanjay Dutt exits the project due to UK visa issues related to his 1993 arrest. Replaced by Ravi Kishan, this shift affects both the film's production in Scotland and Dutt's involvement in upcoming projects

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2012 hit Son Of Sardaar has hit a snag as Sanjay Dutt is no longer part of the cast. The actor's UK visa application has been rejected, resulting in Ravi Kishan stepping in to replace him. Reports indicate that Sanjay Dutt's exclusion from Son Of Sardaar 2 is due to complications with his UK visa, which was linked to his 1993 arrest. The film is currently being shot in Scotland.

Replacement Revealed

With Sanjay Dutt unable to participate, Ravi Kishan has been cast in his place. Dutt was initially slated to play the antagonist alongside Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, but his visa issues led to this change.

Impact on Other Projects

Dutt's visa troubles could also affect his participation in Housefull 5, set to begin filming in London in September. To address this, producer Sajid Nadiadwala plans to film Dutt's scenes in Mumbai instead.

Background on Sanjay Dutt's Arrest

In April 1993, Sanjay Dutt was detained under TADA and the Arms Act for possessing illegal firearms linked to the 1993 Bombay bombings. He was sentenced to five years in prison and served his term fully, being released in 2016.

Despite the setback, Son Of Sardaar 2 continues to attract attention with its impressive cast. Besides Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, the film will feature Vijay Raaz, Ravi Kishan, Chunky Pandey, and others in significant roles. The sequel is expected to start anew rather than continue directly from the original film's ending. This creative choice aims to refresh the story for the audience.

Besides the leads, the film will also include notable actors such as Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, and Vindu Dara Singh, promising a diverse and engaging ensemble. Although Sanjay Dutt's departure from Son Of Sardaar 2 is disappointing for fans, the film's ongoing production with a strong cast ensures that excitement for the sequel remains high.

