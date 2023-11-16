Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'So beautiful, so elegant': Is Shah Rukh Khan real reason behind Jasmeen Kaur's viral meme? Know details

    Shah Rukh Khan's old video praising Juhi Chawla fuels rumors that the 'Just looking like a wow' meme originated from his timeless compliment, taking the internet by storm.

    So beautiful, so elegant': Is Shah Rukh Khan real reason behind Jasmeen Kaur's viral meme? Know details SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 3:15 PM IST

    The viral phenomenon known as the "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow" reel has captured the hearts of people worldwide, with prominent figures such as actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, KL Rahul and American model Ashley Graham joining the trend. Notably, Youtuber-musician Yashraj Mukhate, renowned for transforming viral dialogues into catchy tunes, composed a song based on this viral line. Social media platforms are inundated with videos featuring this now-iconic sound clip.

    ALSO READ: "Just looking like a wow": Ashley Graham joins viral social media trend at Ranveer's Singh's encouragement

    Adding to the buzz, an archival video of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan surfaced, showcasing him lavishing compliments on actor Juhi Chawla. In the video, SRK expresses admiration, saying, 'So wonderful, so beautiful, so charming, and so elegant,' during an award show. The moment this footage circulated on social media, netizens quickly attributed SRK as a catalyst for the widespread trend. One user commented, "So, she copied SRK😂>>>"; another remarked , "Srk is olready in trend (great grand father of today's trends 🤣)". A third comment read, "Mtlb woh aurat SRK fan hai🤔 ( It means, that lady is SRK's fan?)"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by SRKIAN Karim (@srkian_karim)

    About the trend

    Jasmeen Kaur, a thriving entrepreneur based in Delhi, gained widespread recognition on social media when a video of her promoting suits went viral. In the video, she passionately highlighted the beauty of the suits, repeatedly expressing, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow." This video garnered numerous likes and shares, significantly amplifying the trend's popularity.

     

    ALSO READ: 'Just looking like a wow': What is the story behind viral internet meme? Read

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi talks about Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's fight; here's what she said RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi talks about Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's fight; here's what she said

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures of Bhutan vacation; visits the famous 'Tiger Nest Monastery' [PICTURES] ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures of Bhutan vacation; visits the famous 'Tiger Nest Monastery' [PICTURES]

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Actress undergoes pregnancy test; makes shocking revelation RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Actress undergoes pregnancy test; makes shocking revelation

    Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer postponed for this reason; know new release date SHG

    Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer postponed for this reason; know new release date

    Mahesh Babu organizes prayer meet on late father, Telugu superstar Krishna's 1st death anniversary; Read more ATG

    Mahesh Babu organizes prayer meet on late father, Telugu superstar Krishna's 1st death anniversary; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Cape Town to Kruger National Park: 7 must visit places in South Africa ATG

    Cape Town to Kruger National Park: 7 must visit places in South Africa

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui serves payback to Ankita Lokhande says "If you come for me, I will come for you" RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui serves payback to Ankita Lokhande says "If you come for me, I will come for you"

    Misconduct case: Trouble mounts for actor-politician Suresh Gopi rkn

    Misconduct case: Trouble mounts for actor-politician Suresh Gopi

    19-year-old from Bihar arrested in connection with Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row vkp

    19-year-old from Bihar arrested in connection with Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row

    Israel Palestine war: Israeli forces strike Hamas leader's residence amid escalating tensions AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Israeli forces strike Hamas leader's residence amid escalating tensions

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon