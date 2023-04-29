Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Singham Again: Will Deepika Padukone replace Kareena Kapoor as female lead in Ajay Devgn action-thriller?

    According to recent news reports, it might be possible that Deepika Padukone is replacing Kareena Kapoor, who was a part of Singham Returns (2014) in the Rohit Shetty cop universe with Singham Again.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    Noted filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop universe is getting bigger. While ardent fans are thrilled to know more exclusive updates on Singham Again, according to news reports, 'Pathaan' fame global icon Deepika Padukone has replaced bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan as the main female lead.

    For those unaware, Deepika Padukone came on board and joined Singham Again as Lady Singham. Now, there is another significant and pivotal addition to the franchise. Reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor will become a part of the cop universe as well. It will not be the 'Heroine' star Kareena's first appearance in the franchise as she has previously been a part of Singham Returns, where she starred alongside Ajay Devgn.

    ALSO READ: Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here

    An anonymous source close to the development within his quote to a leading entertainment portal has said, "Kareena has been roped in as the female lead. Details regarding her character are currently being kept under wraps. The film is expected to go on floors by the year-end, and the team is excited to have the lead pair back."

    Rohit Shetty kick-started his cop universe with Singham and followed it up with two sequels. Simmba, which starred Ranveer Singh, and Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, are also a part of the cop universe.

    Kareena, last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan, has a pretty exciting line-up of films. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of noted filmmaker Hansal Mehta's directed yet-to-be-titled film where she is reportedly playing a detective investigating a murder.

    Kareena has Rhea Kapoor's directorial The Crew, also co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Sujoy Ghosh's directorial, The Devotion of Suspect X, with Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat, is also in the pipeline.

    ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi HOT Photos: Actress flaunts her voluptuous body in sheer-diamond studded gown; see sexy pictures

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 2:39 PM IST
