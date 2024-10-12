Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Singham Again star salaries: Kareena earns more than Deepika, Ajay's fee will surprise you!

    Bollywood's Singham Again boasts a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. But who commands the highest paycheck in this big-budget action extravaganza?

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 5:53 PM IST

    Bollywood's highly anticipated film, Singham Again, is ready to hit theaters. The trailer for Rohit Shetty's directorial venture has been released, featuring a five-minute glimpse of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. This film brings together some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Rohit Shetty has spared no expense for this big-budget film, with superstar salaries reaching crores of rupees. Information about the stars' compensation has been revealed.

    Ajay Devgn vs. Akshay Kumar: Who Earned More?: Ajay Devgn received the highest remuneration for Singham Again. According to reports, he earned 35 crore rupees for the film. Akshay Kumar comes in second, reportedly charging 20 crore rupees.

    Two leading Bollywood actresses, Deepika Padukone, a new mother, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a mother of two, star in the film. The question of who earned more is natural. Many assumed Deepika would command a higher salary than Kareena. However, Kareena's compensation surpasses Deepika's.

    Deepika Padukone vs. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Salaries: Deepika Padukone, playing Lady Singham, is reportedly earning 6 crore rupees for the film, while Kareena Kapoor Khan's fee is said to be 10 crore rupees.

    Tiger Shroff Earns More than Jackie Shroff: Jackie Shroff received 2 crore rupees for the film, while Tiger Shroff's compensation is 3 crore rupees.

    Arjun Kapoor as the Villain: Arjun Kapoor also appears in the film as the villain, earning 6 crore rupees for his role. Deepika Padukone's husband and top Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh, also stars in the film and reportedly received a hefty 10 crore rupees.

    The trailer reveals a plot where Singham (Ajay Devgn) and his team fight to rescue his kidnapped wife, Kareena Kapoor. Fans are excited to see Deepika as Lady Singham. The trailer has received positive feedback. The film is set to release on November 1st, and it remains to be seen how it performs at the box office.

