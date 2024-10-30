Singham Again REVIEW: Will Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's movie beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Read o

Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 10:29 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

Singham Again Twitter Review: Rohit Shetty is bringing his police world characters out in full force this Diwali. The action movie starring Ajay Devgn, inspired by the Ramayana, is due to hit theatres on November 1. The film promises to be a festival hit with a star-studded ensemble featuring Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.

Singham Again's First review: OUT

It has been claimed that the CBFC has given Singham Again a U/A certificate. Over 7 minutes of the film's content has also been removed, and Ramayana allusions have been "suitably" changed. Fans are excited about the film when Deepika Padukone joined the cast as Shakti Shetty. Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor have also joined the franchise. What does the first review of Singham Again say about the highly anticipated film?

Umair Sandhu seemed not happy with the third instalment in the Singham franchise. In his assessment of X, he stated that it is an ordinary film with the filmmaker following a tried and true format. However, this does not work to its advantage. "First Review #SinghamAgain : All that glitters is not gold. Only Action & Cameos then again Action & Cameos & then Action & Cameos in the Climax. #AjayDevgn Character is neglected by all Cameos lol. 😂 An Average Fare for Masses. Childish kind of Story & Dialogues," he wrote on X.

Kareena says she's honoured to play Sita in Singham Again

At the trailer launch in Mumbai, Kareena expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to play Sita in the film. Singham Again is inspired by the Ramayana, and Avni (Kareena) will be kidnapped by Arjun Kapoor's wicked character before Singham (Ajay) jumps into action to save her. Arjun Kapoor, who portrays a Ravan-like role in Singham Again, has described the film as a "modern-day interpretation of Ramayana."

Kamaal Rashid Khan wrote a piece that may be termed the 'first review' for Singham Again. Although he did not see the film, he stated that those who had seen Singham Again applauded Rohit Shetty's direction. KRK stated that the film has the potential to break past Bollywood records. It remains to be seen if his prediction is right or not.

"Some people have watched film #SinghamAgain and according to them, it's a terrific film. It might break all the previous records of Bollywood (sic)," KRK tweeted. Check out his post right here!

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Advance Booking

Previously, KRK stated that the advance booking for Singham Again was not launched since the distributor requested more screens for the film. His tweet said, "Advance booking is not available for both films #Bhoolbhulaiya3 and #SinghamAgain since both distributors are competing for screens. "I hope they solve this problem as soon as possible."

Singham Again will face battle against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office, since both films are released on the same day. Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit co-star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy was directed by Anees Bazme.

 

 

