Singham Again REVIEW: Fans react to Ajay Devgns' action movie and Salman Khan's cameo

Director Rohit Shetty's action-packed film Singham Again was released in theatres on Friday. Arriving during Diwali, the film made a tremendous impact. Those who watched the morning show are still reeling from the excitement. Fans continuously share their reactions on social media, with widespread praise for the film. Most agree that Rohit Shetty is back to conquer the box office with his powerful cop universe.

Many were left breathless by Ajay Devgn's entry scene. Users are also raving about the mind-blowing cameos, particularly Salman Khan's 3-minute appearance that stole the show. Let's see how fans reacted after watching Singham Again.

Users Call it an Action-Packed Blockbuster

Fans are overflowing with praise for Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. Users are constantly sharing their reactions on social media. One wrote, "Just watched the film, Singham Again is an action-packed blockbuster. This time, director Rohit Shetty has created Simmba-like magic on a grand scale. Ajay Devgn is phenomenal, especially his entry scene. His fight scenes and acting overshadowed everything. Akshay Kumar also added to the fun." Another gave Singham Again a one-word review: Blockbuster. Another wrote, "Blockbuster Singham Again." One shared, "Watched the first half of Singham Again, the initial 20 minutes were ordinary, but Arjun Kapoor's entry changed the entire dynamic. After that, the movie became incredibly interesting. Loved it!"

Given the timing, the star power, and the franchise's history, "#SinghamAgain" would be expected to do well commercially, especially if it delivers on the promise of being bigger and more entertaining than its predecessors. — Drinks Break (@DrinksBreak19) November 1, 2024

Singham Again: A Cinematic Masterpiece, Say Users

After watching Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, one user wrote, "This film is going to be a cinematic masterpiece! #SinghamAgain." Another commented, "Today, the legend returns with #SinghamAgain! It's time for high-stakes action and non-stop excitement. Singham is here to rule the big screen again. All-time blockbuster." One wrote, "Rohit Shetty's #SinghamAgain delivers explosive action and high-octane drama, setting a new bar in Bollywood’s cop universe. #AjayDevgn is electrifying as Bajirao Singham." Another shared, "Deepika Padukone's cameo will surprise you, but Ranveer Singh's cameo felt unnecessary. The film's VFX is better than expected. Kareena Kapoor has done a great job, and Tiger Shroff's entry will blow your mind." One wrote, "The film has many twists, turns, and surprising cameos that will astound you. Megastar Salman Khan's 3-minute cameo had everyone whistling." Many others shared similar reactions.

About Singham Again

Director Rohit Shetty's third film in the Singham franchise, Singham Again, released on Friday. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Both previous films in the Singham franchise were blockbusters. Singham Again has a budget of 350 crore. Trade experts believe the film will collect 40-50 crore on its first day.

