Singham Again OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? Where and when you can watch Ajay Devgn's HIT film online

Singham Again is Rohit Shetty's third instalment in the Singham franchise and the highest-grossing film. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff.

Singham Again OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? Where and when you can watch Ajay Devgn's HIT film online RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 12:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, will be made available on the over-the-top (OTT) platform for a long time. Since its first release, the movie has been a huge success at the box office. Lately, the actor has disseminated the news that the action drama will be made available on Prime Video on the 27th of December. The film also has Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff as actors. Akshay Kumar also appears in the film.

Ajay Devgn posted the poster on his Instagram account and followed it up with the following caption, “Brace yourselves for the lion’s roar. #SinghamAgainOnPrime, December 27." One of the fans wrote, “The wait is over." Another wrote, “Massive blockbuster vibes." 

Also Read: Shabana Azmi to Neena Gupta: 6 Actresses over 50 who took bold roles

Even Salman Khan appeared in the movie thanks to Rohit Shetty's efforts. Around the time of Diwali, the film Singham Again, directed by Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, was released in theatres.

With about Rs 300 crore in revenue worldwide, Singham Again is the highest-grossing instalment in Rohit Shetty's Singham franchise and the third instalment. In Singham Again, a tale similar to that of the mythical epic Ramayana was presented to the audience. 

Also Read: Salman Khan 59th birthday: Here's why superstar still remains bachelor

Bajirao Singham and his gang, including Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh, embark on a new trip to rescue his wife, Avni. The tale centres on Bajirao Singham. After Singham, Singham Again, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty's most recent film is the fifth installment in his Cop Universe and the third installment in the Singham film franchise.

