Singer Manmeet Singh Gupta converses about his source of inspiration

Being of a high repute, Manmeet Singh Gupta is that one name who has gained millions of fans in a very short stretch of time. Making a note of his great success, we all know that there has to be someone whose aura and aroma stimulated Manmeet to be where he is today. And talking about the same, he lets out about his motivating forces.

Irrespective of the field, there is always someone who ignites the fire in our soul to forge ahead. These people inspire us to become notable individuals just like themselves. Talking about his powerhouse of inspiration, singer Manmeet Singh Gupta primarily takes the name of his teacher Guru Shri Kuldip Singh Ji.

Learning music from his guru since the age of nine, Manmeet is also trying his talent in playback singing. He asserts, “It doesn’t matter which submits someone hits, there is always a guiding light that shows the way to the cliff and even beyond. In my case, it’s my Guruji.” Similarly, even after earning a good name, Manmeet hasn’t stopped and is still learning, performing and exploiting every possible chance.

Further speaking about his idols from the Bollywood music industry, Manmeet Singh Gupta lists down a few famous names like Mohammed Rafi, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan and Palash Sen. Even a person who isn’t a big-Bollywood fan knows these people.

“The success stories of these muses are like guidance lectures for me. I love listening to them. Each of these singers is one of their kind and their way of singing has helped me a lot in developing my own style which is now loved by numerous,” said Manmeet. Moreover, the singer has also credited his valuable audience for inspiring him and supporting him.

Considering his journey, Manmeet Singh Gupta is now a source of motivation for several newbies. He has performed at a myriad of clubs, cafes, high-profile weddings, lounges, etc. The singer has also performed with artists like Nakash Aziz, Abhijeet Sawant, Meenal Jain, Ali Merchant, Ayushmann Khurrana, Prajakta Shukre and one of his inspirations Palash Sen.

