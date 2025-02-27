Sikandar Teaser: Salman Khan’s fierce avatar fights for justice in this action thriller [WATCH]

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' teaser is out, packed with action and dialogues! Fans are excited for the film's Eid release.

Sikandar Teaser: Salman Khan's fierce avatar fights for justice in this action thriller [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 5:23 PM IST

The teaser for Salman Khan's most awaited film 'Sikandar' has been released. Like every time, Salman Khan is back in full swag. But even more amazing is the action he's going to do in the film. As soon as the teaser came out, Salman Khan's fans were excited and can't stop praising him. The film's teaser has been released from the official social media handles and YouTube channel of production house Nadiadwala Grandson.

How is the teaser of Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'?

The makers released the film's teaser and wrote on Instagram, "Sikandar is coming this Eid. Presenting the teaser of the film 'Sikandar'." The teaser begins with Salman Khan's entry. Salman's voice is heard in the background. He is saying, "Grandmother named me Sikandar, grandfather Sanjay...and the people Raja Sahab." After this the action starts and Satyraj's dialogues, who is seen in the role of villain, are heard, "He considers himself a big Sikandar...will you get justice." At first glance, it seems that this story is about Sikandar who gets justice to the public from politicians. Apart from Salman and Satyraj, Rashmika Mandanna's glimpse was also seen in this action-packed teaser.

 

 

What did people say after watching the teaser of 'Sikandar'?

After watching the teaser of 'Sikandar', an internet user wrote, "MashaAllah, may no one's eyes be on it. You guys have created something. Wow, what a blast...had fun." Another user wrote, "Blockbuster megastar Salman Bhai." One user's comment is, "This is the real Bollywood Salman Bhai." Many other users are asking for the release date of the film's trailer, which has not been announced yet.

Release date of Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'

'Sikandar' is directed by A. R. Murugadoss. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. The film will be released on the occasion of Eid on March 28.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Udhas’ last song 'Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum' OUT now – Here's where you can listen for free

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oscars 2025: Watch the biggest Hollywood awards live in India on THIS OTT platform NTI

Oscars 2025: Watch the biggest Hollywood awards live in India on THIS OTT platform

The Surfer trailer OUT: Nicolas Cage is back in a psychological thriller (WATCH) RBA

'The Surfer' trailer OUT: Nicolas Cage is back in a psychological thriller (WATCH)

Pankaj Udhas' last song 'Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum' OUT now - Here's where you can listen for free NTI

Pankaj Udhas’ last song 'Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum' OUT now – Here's where you can listen for free

Here's why Bianca Censori considers divorce; Kanye West tries to save their marriage MEG

Here's why Bianca Censori considers divorce; Kanye West tries to save their marriage

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date - Details inside NTI

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date – Details inside

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan witnesses incredible rise from underdogs to giant slayers in ICC events HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan witnesses incredible rise from underdogs to giant slayers in ICC events

Vidaamuyarchi to Dragon: 5 Exciting new OTT releases to watch this week NTI

Vidaamuyarchi to Dragon: 5 Exciting new OTT releases to watch this week

UDF plans multiple protests in Kerala, hunger strike on March 5 against crime and drug proliferation dmn

UDF plans multiple protests in Kerala, hunger strike on March 5 against crime and drug proliferation

Milk vs Curd vs Paneer: Which is best for your health? Find out here NTI

Milk vs Curd vs Paneer: Which is best for your health? Find out here

German foreign policy will continue to prioritise engagement with India, says envoy Philipp Ackermann ddr

Germany's new leadership to prioritize India ties, EU unity amid global shifts: Envoy

Recent Videos

Chaos Over FOOD at MP Global Investor Summit 2025 – Video Goes VIRAL!

Chaos Over FOOD at MP Global Investor Summit 2025 – Video Goes VIRAL!

Video Icon
Youth Congress PROTESTS Kerala Govt’s Inaction on ASHA Workers' Strike! | Asianet Newsable

Youth Congress PROTESTS Kerala Govt’s Inaction on ASHA Workers' Strike! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ursula von der Leyen Arrives in India for Historic EU Commissioners' Visit! | Asianet Newsable

Ursula von der Leyen Arrives in India for Historic EU Commissioners' Visit! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
AAP MLAs, LoP Atishi Protests Outside Delhi Assembly After Entry Ban

AAP MLAs, LoP Atishi Protests Outside Delhi Assembly After Entry Ban

Video Icon
KT Rama Rao Calls CM Revanth Reddy 'Cheap Minister' Over SLBC Tunnel Collapse Blame!

KT Rama Rao Calls CM Revanth Reddy 'Cheap Minister' Over SLBC Tunnel Collapse Blame!

Video Icon