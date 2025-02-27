Sikandar Teaser: Salman Khan’s fierce avatar fights for justice in this action thriller [WATCH]

The teaser for Salman Khan's most awaited film 'Sikandar' has been released. Like every time, Salman Khan is back in full swag. But even more amazing is the action he's going to do in the film. As soon as the teaser came out, Salman Khan's fans were excited and can't stop praising him. The film's teaser has been released from the official social media handles and YouTube channel of production house Nadiadwala Grandson.

How is the teaser of Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'?

The makers released the film's teaser and wrote on Instagram, "Sikandar is coming this Eid. Presenting the teaser of the film 'Sikandar'." The teaser begins with Salman Khan's entry. Salman's voice is heard in the background. He is saying, "Grandmother named me Sikandar, grandfather Sanjay...and the people Raja Sahab." After this the action starts and Satyraj's dialogues, who is seen in the role of villain, are heard, "He considers himself a big Sikandar...will you get justice." At first glance, it seems that this story is about Sikandar who gets justice to the public from politicians. Apart from Salman and Satyraj, Rashmika Mandanna's glimpse was also seen in this action-packed teaser.

What did people say after watching the teaser of 'Sikandar'?

After watching the teaser of 'Sikandar', an internet user wrote, "MashaAllah, may no one's eyes be on it. You guys have created something. Wow, what a blast...had fun." Another user wrote, "Blockbuster megastar Salman Bhai." One user's comment is, "This is the real Bollywood Salman Bhai." Many other users are asking for the release date of the film's trailer, which has not been announced yet.

Release date of Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'

'Sikandar' is directed by A. R. Murugadoss. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. The film will be released on the occasion of Eid on March 28.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Udhas’ last song 'Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum' OUT now – Here's where you can listen for free

Latest Videos