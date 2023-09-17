Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SIIMA Awards 2023 full winners list: Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty. Mrunal Thakur win big

    SIIMA 2023 winners: Awards for Telugu and Kannada films were announced at the event on Friday. The second list of winners will be out on Saturday.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

    The 11th edition of the SIIMA Awards 2023 has finally arrived. The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) honour the best films from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema industries. The current SIIMA was a star-studded occasion, with Jr NTR, Mrunal Thakur, and Rana Daggubati walking the red carpet.

    The event is split into two parts: on the first day, the Generation Next Awards recognise the most promising future South Indian film performers. Meanwhile, the main SIIMA awards are presented on the second day. Rishab Shetty was the night's big winner, with Kantara taking home the most accolades. 777 Charlie, on the other hand, won Best Film (Kannada). Here is the entire list of SIIMA 2023 winners.

    The prestigious Best Film (Telugu) award. SS Rajamouli could not attend the ceremony but received the Best Director award for RRR. Jr NTR and Allu Aravind accepted his award on his behalf, and he was joined on stage by numerous other celebrities. At the ceremony, Jr NTR was also named Best Actor.

    The 11th edition of SIIMA began on September 15 in Dubai and will conclude on September 16 at the World Trade Centre. The winners are determined by popular vote. Meanwhile, a jury selects the nominees.

    Check out the full winners list here:

    SIIMA AWARDS 2023 TELUGU WINNERS
    Best Actor in a Leading Role - Jr NTR for RRR

    Best Director - SS Rajamouli for RRR

    Best Film - Sita Ramam

    Best Debutant Actress - Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam

    Flipkart Fashion Youth Icon - Shruti Haasan

    Best Debutant Producers - Sharath-Anurag for Major

    Promising Newcomer - Bellamkonda Ganesh

    Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Adivi Sesh

    Best Actress in a Leading Role - Sreeleela for Dhamaka

    Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) - Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam


    SIIMA AWARDS 2023 KANNADA WINNERS LIST
    Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Rishab Shetty

    Best Film - 777 Charlie

    Sensation of the Year - Karthikeya 2

    Best Actor in a Negative Role - Achyuth Kunar for Kantara

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Diganth Manchale for Gaalipata 2

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Shubha Raksha for Home Minister

    Best Debutant Producer - Apeksha Purohit and Pavan Kumar Wadeyar for Dollu

    Best Debutant Actor - Pruthvi Shamanur

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
