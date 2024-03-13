Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sidhu Moosewala's father shares cryptic post to address family rumours, 'They are not to be believed..'

    On Tuesday, Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh took to Facebook to explain various rumours about their family and asked everyone not to trust such rumours, claiming that the family would reveal the information when the time was appropriate.

    Sidhu Moosewala's father shares cryptic post to address family rumours, 'They are not to be believed..' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    Days after it was claimed that Sidhu Moosewala's parents were expecting a baby soon, the late singer's father went online to write a cryptic post, leaving fans wondering if the pregnancy speculations were false and untrue. On Tuesday, Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, rushed to Facebook to explain that various rumours about their family had made the news. He asked everyone not to trust such rumours, claiming that the family would reveal the information when the time was appropriate.

    Balkaur Singh's post

    Balkaur Singh took to his Facebook account and wrote in Punjabi to address the rumours being spread about his family. The 60-year-old thanked his son Sidhu’s fans for showing concern about his family. He also pleads that there are so many rumours going around about the family and that they are not to be believed. He also stated that whatever news will be there, the family will share it with everyone.

    Also read: Salman Khan to be part of 'Pathaan 2', 'War 2' but with a twist! Here's all you need to know

    Sidhu Moosewala's mother's pregnancy news

    In February of this year, Indian Express revealed that the parents of the late Punjabi musician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, are expecting a new addition to their family. According to rumours, his mother is 58 and his father is 60.

    About Sidhu Moosewala

    In 2022, Sidhu Moosewala ran unsuccessfully for the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa. On May 29, 2022, assailants shot him dead in his car in Jawaharke village, Mansa district. He was brought to the hospital promptly, he died from his injuries before obtaining medical assistance.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan to be part of 'Pathaan 2', 'War 2' but with a twist! Here's all you need to know RKK

    Salman Khan to be part of 'Pathaan 2', 'War 2' but with a twist! Here's all you need to know

    WATCH: Ed Sheeran lands in Mumbai for his concert, visits school and sings with students RKK

    WATCH: Ed Sheeran lands in Mumbai for concert, spends time and sings with school students

    Kathanar The Wild Sorcerer': Director Rojin Thomas feels privileged to have Anushka Shetty on board; Read on NIR

    'Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer': Director Rojin Thomas feels privileged to have Anushka Shetty on board; Read on

    Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai to make her film debut with THIS film, details here RKK

    Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai to make her film debut with THIS film, details here

    The First Omen trailer: Bill Nighy's horror prequel uncovers 'scary' secret behind birth of Satan's son RBA

    The First Omen trailer: Bill Nighy's horror prequel uncovers 'scary' secret behind birth of Satan's son

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Padmaja Venugopal joined BJP on her own will, says Suresh Gopi anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Padmaja Venugopal joined BJP on her own will, says Suresh Gopi

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Naked, decomposed body of Bengal-based woman found inside Chandapura flat, rape suspected vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Naked, decomposed body of Bengal-based woman found inside Chandapura flat, rape suspected

    Cash-strapped Pakistan's 'desperation' exposed? Misprinted one-sided notes in Karachi bank goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Cash-strapped Pakistan's 'desperation' exposed? Misprinted one-sided notes in Karachi bank goes viral (WATCH)

    Football Barcelona triumphs over Napoli in Champions League clash; Advances to quarterfinals osf

    Barcelona triumphs over Napoli in Champions League clash; Advances to quarterfinals

    'Batman 2': Robert Pattinson's film delayed by two years? RKK

    'Batman 2': Robert Pattinson's film delayed by two years?

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon