Sidhu Moosewala's father shares cryptic post to address family rumours, 'They are not to be believed..'

Days after it was claimed that Sidhu Moosewala's parents were expecting a baby soon, the late singer's father went online to write a cryptic post, leaving fans wondering if the pregnancy speculations were false and untrue. On Tuesday, Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, rushed to Facebook to explain that various rumours about their family had made the news. He asked everyone not to trust such rumours, claiming that the family would reveal the information when the time was appropriate.

Balkaur Singh's post

Balkaur Singh took to his Facebook account and wrote in Punjabi to address the rumours being spread about his family. The 60-year-old thanked his son Sidhu’s fans for showing concern about his family. He also pleads that there are so many rumours going around about the family and that they are not to be believed. He also stated that whatever news will be there, the family will share it with everyone.

Sidhu Moosewala's mother's pregnancy news

In February of this year, Indian Express revealed that the parents of the late Punjabi musician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, are expecting a new addition to their family. According to rumours, his mother is 58 and his father is 60.

About Sidhu Moosewala

In 2022, Sidhu Moosewala ran unsuccessfully for the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa. On May 29, 2022, assailants shot him dead in his car in Jawaharke village, Mansa district. He was brought to the hospital promptly, he died from his injuries before obtaining medical assistance.