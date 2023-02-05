Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Where are the couple going on honeymoon? Here's what we know

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married in a few hours. However, they will not go on their honeymoon straight away. Know some inside information
     

    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 9:58 AM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are slated to marry on February 6, 2023. The cute tinsel town couple has selected Surygarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan as their wedding location. On February 5, the couple will take sacred saath pheras, promising one other the auspicious vows on the 6th.

    While we wait for their magnificent wedding and photos, it has been claimed that Sid Kiara would not fly for a honeymoon immediately.

    According to rumours, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are delaying their honeymoon due to family customs on both sides. When the couple returns from Suryagarh, they must perform the rites of their Punjabi and Sindhi families. Aside from that, Sidharth has employment obligations. He is working on a project that he has yet to complete. According to reports, it is Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. Kiara, on the other hand, has some work duties.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Social media speculated that both of them would jet off to the Maldives for their honeymoon. However, that is unlikely to happen very soon, and their destination is also unknown.

     So, after they no longer work, the couple will arrange their honeymoon trip. Sidharth was most recently seen in Mission Majnu. He was coupled with south diva Rashmika Mandanna in the film, released on Netflix. He will thereafter join Rohit Shetty's police world. The filmmaker of the Singham series, Simba, and Soorayanshi is making his digital debut with Indian Police Force. Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty star in the series. Yodha, starring Disha Patni and Raashii Khanna, is also in the works.

    Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is excited about the premiere of Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actress will star alongside Kartik Aaryan in the love drama. She is also working on a Telugu film alongside Ram Charan, tentatively titled RC15.

