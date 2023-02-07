Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Wedding: First video from the venue is out; pheras will happen between 2 to 4pm

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are slated to marry on Tuesday, February 7. A fresh video has emerged online depicting the baraatis preparing for the ritual. Pheres to Begin at 2 PM

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, February 7. Although Kiara and Sid keep the wedding private, the paparazzi stationed outside the site have been updating fans on the events taking place outside the Suryagarh Palace, their wedding destination.

A fresh video has emerged online, revealing that the band baaja for the baraat is complete, and the wedding ceremony is now underway!

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani NET WORTH: Know the couple's income, cars, properties

In the video, a group of musicians, who are usually seen performing at weddings and baraats, can be seen ready to enter the Palace. Men wore white and pink turbans and carried flowers and other baraat equipment. We can't wait to watch Sid saddle up and go to the wedding!

Suryagarh Palace hosted the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies on Monday. According to reports, a unique mandap has been made with indigenous and international flowers for the wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh royal hotel.

Also Read: Is Prabhas getting engaged to Kriti Sanon NEXT WEEK in Maldives? Here's what we know

The Haldi ritual was conducted early in the morning, and turmeric paste was smeared on the bride and groom's bodies. The varmala and pheras are slated in the hotel's courtyard. For this aim, a special 'bavdi' has been established. According to sources, the pheras is expected to occur between 2 and 4 p.m..

According to reports, Sidharth and Kiara will throw their wedding reception on February 12, to which Bollywood superstars and media personnel will be invited. According to reports, Kiara and Sidharth will throw a wedding party in Mumbai and invite the media as guests. The pair hopes to celebrate their wedding with everyone who has helped them along the way.



