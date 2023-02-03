Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to get hitched on this date; know details about grand star-studded nuptials

    Fans' excitement is at an all-time high. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to marry each other on this date and even Bollywood is waiting for their dreamy marriage nuptials.

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to get hitched on this date; know details about grand star-studded nuptials vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may have successfully hidden their long-term affair. But their recent outings and paparazzi spottings in the city have given it all away. Every new day brings different stories about the rumored and much-awaited Bollywood wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

    Sidharth and Kiara wedding saga is one of the most awaited ones. This upcoming wedding pictures and videos are also being waited for by their ardent #SidKiara fandom, who have loved the real-life couple ever since their hit movie Shershaah in 2021.

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone shares Pathaan event designer dress for charity sale

    According to a renowned entertainment publication's report, Sidharth and Kiara are about to get hitched in the picturesque city of Jaisalmer between February 4 to February 6 in 2023. A source close to the couple opened up why Jaisalmer is the destination. He said, "Sidharth and Kiara's relatives stay in the North. That's one of the main reasons why Jaisalmer got chosen. Frankly, there was not much debate on the city."

    While Kiara was snapped by the paps while leaving Manish Malhotra's house a few days ago, Sidharth had flown down to Delhi for last-minute wedding preps.According to a report by a leading Indian news publication, Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor will attend the wedding in Jaisalmer along with his wife, Mira Rajput. Karan Johar, and Varun Dhawan will also be attending the wedding soiree.

    A source in his quote to a leading Indian news publication got quoted sharing that Sidharth and Kiara wedding will take place at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The source elucidated, "Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests got allotted special suites to meet their needs."

    For those unaware, Suryagarh Palace is known as the gateway to the Thar Desert. Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's much-awaited wedding nuptials, the Suryagarh Palace hotel in Jaisalmer is a massive property with suites and havelis. The cost of the rooms are around Rs 110,500 per night. The least expensive room at the palace is around Rs 20,000 per night.

    ALSO READ: Spotted: Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, and other celebs

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thunivu OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video-Ajith Kumar's film will be can be watch on THIS date RBA

    Thunivu OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video-Ajith Kumar's film can be watched on THIS date

    Paulo Coelho goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan superstar replies to author calling him kind friend RBA

    Paulo Coelho goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan; superstar replies to author calling him 'kind friend'

    Pathaan earns Rs 700 crore on Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes biggest Hindi film overseas RBA

    Pathaan earns Rs 700 crore on Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes biggest Hindi film overseas

    SHOCKING Nayanthara reveals she faced casting couch; shares dark truth of the entertainment industry RBA

    SHOCKING: Nayanthara reveals she faced casting couch; shares dark truth of the entertainment industry

    Grammy Awards 2023: When and where can you watch the ceremony? Trevor Noah to host the 65th edition RBA

    Grammy Awards 2023: When and where can you watch the ceremony? Trevor Noah to host the 65th edition

    Recent Stories

    Virat Kohli has to try and be a little more aggressive against spin - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    'Virat Kohli has to try and be a little more aggressive against spin' - Irfan Pathan

    CJI Chandrachud welcomes Singapore Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to Supreme Court bench - adt

    CJI Chandrachud welcomes Singapore Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to Supreme Court bench

    Kerala budget 2023 liquor petrol diesel car tax electricity real estate to get costlier what is cheaper full list of items snt

    Kerala Budget 2023: Liquor, fuel, new vehicles, electricity to get costlier; See full list here

    Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over pleas challenging decision on blocking BBC documentary on PM Modi - adt

    SC issues notice to Centre over pleas challenging decision on blocking BBC documentary on PM Modi

    Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 3 per litre new rates effective from today gcw

    Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 3 per litre, new rates effective from today

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon