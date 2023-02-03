Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to get hitched on this date; know details about grand star-studded nuptials

Fans' excitement is at an all-time high. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to marry each other on this date and even Bollywood is waiting for their dreamy marriage nuptials.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may have successfully hidden their long-term affair. But their recent outings and paparazzi spottings in the city have given it all away. Every new day brings different stories about the rumored and much-awaited Bollywood wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Sidharth and Kiara wedding saga is one of the most awaited ones. This upcoming wedding pictures and videos are also being waited for by their ardent #SidKiara fandom, who have loved the real-life couple ever since their hit movie Shershaah in 2021.

According to a renowned entertainment publication's report, Sidharth and Kiara are about to get hitched in the picturesque city of Jaisalmer between February 4 to February 6 in 2023. A source close to the couple opened up why Jaisalmer is the destination. He said, "Sidharth and Kiara's relatives stay in the North. That's one of the main reasons why Jaisalmer got chosen. Frankly, there was not much debate on the city."

While Kiara was snapped by the paps while leaving Manish Malhotra's house a few days ago, Sidharth had flown down to Delhi for last-minute wedding preps.According to a report by a leading Indian news publication, Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor will attend the wedding in Jaisalmer along with his wife, Mira Rajput. Karan Johar, and Varun Dhawan will also be attending the wedding soiree.

A source in his quote to a leading Indian news publication got quoted sharing that Sidharth and Kiara wedding will take place at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The source elucidated, "Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests got allotted special suites to meet their needs."

For those unaware, Suryagarh Palace is known as the gateway to the Thar Desert. Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's much-awaited wedding nuptials, the Suryagarh Palace hotel in Jaisalmer is a massive property with suites and havelis. The cost of the rooms are around Rs 110,500 per night. The least expensive room at the palace is around Rs 20,000 per night.

