    SHOCKING video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes old man at Locarno film festival red carpet; netizens say 'shame on you'

    Did Shah Rukh Khan really 'push an old guy' while posing on a red carpet in Switzerland? While some Twitter users are convinced, the actor's fans believe differently. 

    SHOCKING video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes old man at Locarno film festival red carpet; netizens say 'shame on you' RBA
    First Published Aug 11, 2024, 11:37 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 11, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan gained another accolade for his already successful career. On Saturday, he became the first Indian celebrity to receive a lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera or Career Leopard, at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. However, a red carpet video of the actor is gaining traction on X (formerly Twitter) after allegations that he 'pushed' someone while posing for solo photos. 

    An X user submitted a video of Shah Rukh on the Locarno Film Festival red carpet on Saturday. In the video, the star rushed towards a man waiting near the photographers on one side. While photographed, the actor seemed to have 'pushed' the individual out of the picture. However, several X users condemned his move.

    ‘He pushed that old man’
    Tweeting the video, an X user said, "He pushed that old man!!! Shame on you, Shah Rukh Khan." Many reacted to the tweet. One said, "Always knew he (Shah Rukh) is not a nice person, he tries to pretend to be..." 

    Another tweeted, "Indeed, it was not a playful behaviour but Shah Rukh's arrogance! What if the old man did the same with Shah Rukh?" Someone also wrote for the actor, “Always rude. He behaves as if he is above all and also an immortal.”

    Fans defend Shah Rukh Khan
    However, several admirers pointed out that the video depicted the actor with 'a pal' and that he was only being 'playful' with the man. One tweeted, "King (Shah Rukh) having fun times." Another said, "Yes. That guy is his old friend." A tweet also read, “That's one of his old friends (Laughing emojis). Now try spreading negativity lol.”

    Shah Rukh at Locarno Film Festival
    The actor's timeless charisma wowed the audience, as seen by various festival-related visuals surfacing online. Shah Rukh's suave outfit at the festival drew fans' attention, as he wore a sleek black jacket and matching pants. The highlight, however, was Shah Rukh's address, which elicited repeated shouts.

    "Thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms - wider than the ones I do on screen," Shah Rukh said, referencing his famous open-armed pose. The actor went on to praise the festival's location, saying, "It's a very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno... so many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot. It's just like being home in India."

