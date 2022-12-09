SHOCKING Pawan Kalyan's fan writes a suicide note to Harish Shankar; here's what he wrote

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pawan Kalyan's fan writes a suicide note to Harish Shankar; here's what he wrote

    A fan of Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan has written a suicide note to director Harish Shankar, pleading with him not to adapt Thalapathy Vijay's Theri.

    Pawan Kalyan's fan write a suicide note to Harish Shankar
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

    Pawan Kalyan, a popular South actor, is slated to work on a new movie with filmmaker Harish Shankar. The filmmaker recently revealed a big update on the project, which astonished everyone. 'Big excitement is on the road!!!' he tweeted. Guys, keep an eye on this spot!!!! There have been rumours that the film will be a remake of Theri. 

    This announcement did not sit well with Pawan Kalyan supporters, who want him to make unique films. Pawan's fans are dissatisfied with rumours that their beloved actor is working on a Telugu adaptation of Theri. They believe that superstars should only work on original projects and avoid remakes. Thalapathy Vijay's enthusiastic fan wrote a suicide letter to Harish Shankar and urged him not to make the remake. 

    One user wrote, 'U promised us to give a movie which will be remembered for 10 years but if u choose to do a remake then it will kill our excitement', while another said, 'Oka Vella Theri remake Ani Announcement Vasthey Matiki World's Biggest Negative Trend ⏳ Note - Count Starting From 10M tweets'.

    Pawan Kalyan was most recently seen in Bheemla Nayak, a remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. In Vakeel Saab's Telugu version of Pink, he even played Amitabh Bachchan. Pawan Kalyan is presently working on Krish's flick Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set to open in theatres on March 30, 2023. The film is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

    Thalapthy Vijay's Theri is an action-thriller that was released in 2016 and became a box office success.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
