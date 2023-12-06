SHOCKING! Angelina Jolie to leave Hollywood? Is Brad Pitt the reason? Here's what we know

Angelina Jolie shares her plans to leave Hollywood when she can and settle down in Cambodia. She revealed that the decision pertains to her high-profile, very public divorce with Brad Pitt

In an interview, Angelina Jolie candidly shared her future plans and reflections on her Hollywood career. The actress, known for her roles and high-profile marriage to Brad Pitt, expressed her intention to move away from Los Angeles, citing her divorce as a significant factor in this decision.

Jolie, who grew up in the midst of Hollywood, emphasized her lack of reverence for the industry. "I wouldn't be an actress today," she revealed, highlighting the evolving expectations of public exposure in the entertainment world. Reflecting on her early years, she noted that the pressure to be public and share personal details was not as pronounced.

The aftermath of her divorce from Brad Pitt has evidently shaped Jolie's perspective on her living situation. She disclosed, "It's part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can." The actress expressed a desire for authenticity, indicating that Hollywood, in her opinion, is not a healthy environment. Jolie conveyed a sense of seeking a more genuine way of life beyond the shallow facade of the entertainment industry.

Opening up about her social life, Jolie admitted to lacking a conventional one. She clarified that she is not currently dating anyone and revealed that her closest companions are refugees. She emphasized her strong bond with her six children, stating, "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends. We're seven very different people, which is our strength."

The actress acknowledged the toll that the divorce has taken on her family, mentioning the need for healing. "We had to heal. There are things we needed to heal from," she reflected. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 following an alleged altercation on a flight, involving verbal and physical abuse. The legal proceedings have resulted in Jolie having custody of their six children.

Despite the challenges, Jolie remains focused on her family and personal growth, expressing a desire for a life outside the confines of Hollywood. The actress plans to relocate to Cambodia when the time is right, in pursuit of a more authentic and fulfilling lifestyle.