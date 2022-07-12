Shivarajkumar birthday: Superstar's '45' poster out by Nagarjuna, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sivakarthikeyan

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On the occasion of Shivarajkumar's birthday, Nagarjuna, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Sivakarthikeyan released the title poster for his next film.

    First Published Jul 12, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    Shivarajkumar is teaming up with music director Arjun Janya, who is making his directorial debut with the film. Nagarjuna, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Sivakarthikeyan revealed the title poster today in honour of Shivarajkumar's birthday. It is a pan-Indian film with the title 45. Shivarajkumar's movie's title, "A Number," has piqued people's interest in learning more about the narrative.

    Pre-production on movie 45 is now underway, and filming is scheduled to begin soon. Ramesh Reddy is the movie's financier. Nagarjuna, who shared the title poster, Welcome to the amazing 60s, Shivanna. I wish you continued health and happiness. I'm excited to unveil the "45" movie's title poster.

    Arjun earlier stated his delight in working with Shivanna and Ramesh Reddy, describing it as a "gift from God."

    Due to the passing of his brother Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar, who turned 60 today, is forgoing any birthday celebrations. For the first time ever, Shivarajkumar will celebrate his birthday alone, and he has no desire to throw a party in his brother's honour.

    In terms of work, Shivarajkumar has a few movies scheduled for the year. who is now in production on Vedha, A Harsha's 125th project. Additionally, he is working on Ghost, a film starring Srini, and an untitled project with Sachin Ravi.

    He last appeared in the Vijay Milton-directed movie Bairagee, which had a successful July 1st opening. The actor even made a hint that a sequel was planned.
     

