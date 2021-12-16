  • Facebook
    Shilpa Shetty makes a request to Tom Holland for this reason, check video

    Marvel's Spiderman: No Way Home has been released today in India. Shilpa Shetty was seen making a special request to Tom Holland. Readd to know all the details about the same right here.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 4:55 PM IST
    Marvel's Spiderman: No Way Home has hit the theatres in India today that is on December 16. Since the tickets for the much-awaited before the worldwide release of the movie. One of the biggest fans of the movie is Shilpa Shetty who has been waiting to watch the film. In a new video, she was seen making a request to Tom to get her the tickets of the movie. In return, she is seen teaching a person dressed as Spiderman to dance on her song Chura Ke Dil Mera. While fans are in love with the video, certain people trolled her for overacting.

    Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva had posted a clip and had written, "With great power comes great responsibility, Spidey! And, it's your responsibility to get me the tickets lest there's No Way Home for me because I couldn't find them on the web @tomholland2013."  The funny video shows the actress entering the room as she reveals that all the tickets of Spiderman have been sold out. She even finds it hilarious to find a person in a Spiderman's costume in her room. She tells him, "Ek ticket de na, baba (Give me one ticket, please)". 

    She also gives a barter deal and tells the person dressed as Spiderman to do thumka and shake the hips. She is seen giving up on him as he is unable to dance. Some of the netizens wrote that the actress was, "Overacting ki dukaan". Also read: Porn film case: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra gets no relief from court

    To talk about Marvel's Spiderman: No Way Home  it has been helmed by Jon Watts,. The stellar cast of the movie has Tom's girlfriend  Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jacob Batalon. To talk about the film it is based on one of the Marvel Comic books by Stan Lee and Steve Ditk and is doing very well at the box office. Also read: Spotted: Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma and more at Mumbai airport

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 4:55 PM IST
