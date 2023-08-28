Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shilpa Shetty indulges in street food; relishes Mawa Cake, Ragda Pattice at a shop at Chembur - WATCH

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra enjoyed her Sunday binge in her favourite sweet shop in Mumbai's Chembur. The actress relished desserts and ragda pattice with her childhood best friend. Shilpa Shetty relived her childhood memories by indulging in her favourite street delicacies in a shop at Chembur with her childhood bestfriend.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 7:45 AM IST

    If you follow Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, you will know how much she loves food and fitness. The producer and businesswoman is known for posting videos of practising yoga and other forms of exercise to keep her body, mind, and soul aligned. Apart from those motivational exercise sessions, she is famous for posting videos of her Sunday binges. For the uninitiated, every weekend, the Life In a Metro actor eats a couple of her favourite food items, which include sugary desserts. Giving herself a break from all the strict diets she follows throughout the week, the actress enjoys relishing the food that makes her heart smile.

    It is a rare and unusual sight to see celebs as big as Shilpa Shetty taking to the streets of Mumbai like a local. Hence, when she decided to enjoy her cheat day at a sweet shop in Mumbai, she became the talk of the town. In a video, the actress fondly recollected her childhood memories with one of her close friends enjoying delicious desserts in a sweet shop in Chembur.

    The video opens with the Baazigar actor enjoying desserts like milk cake and mava cake. She then asks the vendor to hand over the plate of ragda pattice, which seems to be her favourite from the shop. Asking her friend to try the savoury treat, Shilpa Shetty adds, "Try this pattice. It is yum." The expression on the Chembur girl’s face while eating the delicacies reflects that they were lip-smacking. The kind person that she is, Shilpa also offered her food to the photographers clicking her.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Shilpa Shetty wowed audiences in the action-comedy film Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan. She will surprise her fans and audiences in Sukhee with Amid Sadh and Kusha Kapila, among others. In the film, Shilpa will portray the role of a Punjabi housewife who goes to Delhi with her friends to attend her school reunion after two decades.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 7:45 AM IST
