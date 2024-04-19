'She did'nt have guts...', Mouni Roy UNFOLLOWED Sandeep Singh after Suhant Singh Rajput controversy

Producer Sandeep Singh has recently asserted an unexpected revelation regarding his relationship with actress Mouni Roy, indicating a once-strong connection that waned following his involvement in a controversy in 2020

Actress Mouni Roy has found herself at the center of controversy following claims made by producer Sandeep Singh regarding their friendship. Sandeep alleged that Mouni cut ties with him after he became embroiled in a controversy related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020.

According to Sandeep, Mouni had been one of his closest friends, with whom he shared a bond that extended beyond professional relations. Sandeep revealed that he had offered Mouni a role in his directorial debut, 'Safed,' alongside Ankita Lokhande, and both actresses had initially expressed interest in the project. However, Sandeep believes that Mouni's withdrawal from the film might have been influenced by the controversy surrounding him.

Expressing his disappointment, Sandeep recounted how Mouni abruptly ceased communication with him following the controversy. He claimed that Mouni unfollowed him on social media platforms, stopped responding to his messages, and even excluded him from her wedding without offering any explanation.

Despite feeling hurt by Mouni's actions, Sandeep expressed his willingness to support her in times of need, asserting that he would be there for her if she ever encountered difficulties.

The controversy surrounding Sandeep Singh stemmed from his purported association with Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom he claimed to share a close friendship. However, Sushant's family denied any knowledge of Sandeep, leading to speculation and scrutiny from the public and Sushant's fans.

In response to the backlash, Sandeep released alleged WhatsApp conversations with Sushant's family in an attempt to vindicate himself. Nevertheless, the controversy surrounding his relationship with the late actor continues to linger.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise in 2020 left a void in the Indian film industry, prompting a wave of grief and introspection. Known for his talent and versatility, Sushant gained prominence through his roles in television shows like 'Pavitra Rishta' and went on to achieve success in films such as 'Kai Po Che!,' 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,' 'Kedarnath,' and 'Chhichhore.'

'Dil Bechara,' released posthumously, served as a poignant farewell to the beloved actor, further cementing his legacy in the hearts of his fans and admirers.