Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'She did'nt have guts...', Mouni Roy UNFOLLOWED Sandeep Singh after Suhant Singh Rajput controversy

    Producer Sandeep Singh has recently asserted an unexpected revelation regarding his relationship with actress Mouni Roy, indicating a once-strong connection that waned following his involvement in a controversy in 2020

    She did'nt have guts...', Mouni Roy UNFOLLOWED Sandeep Singh after Suhant Singh Rajput controversy ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

    Actress Mouni Roy has found herself at the center of controversy following claims made by producer Sandeep Singh regarding their friendship. Sandeep alleged that Mouni cut ties with him after he became embroiled in a controversy related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

    According to Sandeep, Mouni had been one of his closest friends, with whom he shared a bond that extended beyond professional relations. Sandeep revealed that he had offered Mouni a role in his directorial debut, 'Safed,' alongside Ankita Lokhande, and both actresses had initially expressed interest in the project. However, Sandeep believes that Mouni's withdrawal from the film might have been influenced by the controversy surrounding him.

    ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani turns 67: Custom cars to art collections, 10 unique things own by the businessman

    Expressing his disappointment, Sandeep recounted how Mouni abruptly ceased communication with him following the controversy. He claimed that Mouni unfollowed him on social media platforms, stopped responding to his messages, and even excluded him from her wedding without offering any explanation.

    Despite feeling hurt by Mouni's actions, Sandeep expressed his willingness to support her in times of need, asserting that he would be there for her if she ever encountered difficulties.

    The controversy surrounding Sandeep Singh stemmed from his purported association with Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom he claimed to share a close friendship. However, Sushant's family denied any knowledge of Sandeep, leading to speculation and scrutiny from the public and Sushant's fans.

    In response to the backlash, Sandeep released alleged WhatsApp conversations with Sushant's family in an attempt to vindicate himself. Nevertheless, the controversy surrounding his relationship with the late actor continues to linger.

    Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise in 2020 left a void in the Indian film industry, prompting a wave of grief and introspection. Known for his talent and versatility, Sushant gained prominence through his roles in television shows like 'Pavitra Rishta' and went on to achieve success in films such as 'Kai Po Che!,' 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,' 'Kedarnath,' and 'Chhichhore.'

    'Dil Bechara,' released posthumously, served as a poignant farewell to the beloved actor, further cementing his legacy in the hearts of his fans and admirers.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajnikanth steps out to cast his vote in Chennai; gets mobbed [WATCH] ATG

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajnikanth steps out to cast his vote in Chennai; gets mobbed [WATCH]

    O2 REVIEW: Is Ashika Ranganath's medical thriller worth your time? READ this RBA

    O2 REVIEW: Is Ashika Ranganath's medical thriller worth your time? READ this

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting Tamil stars Rajinikanth Ajith Kumar cast their vote early morning in Chennai RBA

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting: Tamil stars Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar cast their vote early morning in Chennai

    Mukesh Ambani turns 67: Custom cars to art collections, 10 unique things own by the businessman RKK

    Mukesh Ambani turns 67: Custom cars to art collections, 10 unique things own by the businessman

    cricket IPL 2024: Video of RCB superstar Virat Kohli shaking leg to 'Chiku, Chiku' chants goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Video of RCB superstar Virat Kohli shaking leg to 'Chiku, Chiku' chants goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Iran says Israeli drones shot down, adds 'no missile attack for now'; nuclear facilities in Isfahan secure snt

    Iran says Israeli drones shot down, adds 'no missile attack for now'; nuclear facilities in Isfahan secure

    Karnataka horror: Four family members brutally killed in their sleep in Gadag vkp

    Karnataka horror: Four family members brutally killed in their sleep in Gadag

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev casts vote in Coimbatore, makes public appearance post-surgery RBA

    Lok Sabha elections: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev casts vote in Coimbatore, makes public appearance post-surgery

    Double murder shocks Bengaluru: Mother kills daughter's lover for murdering daughter before her eyes vkp

    Double murder shocks Bengaluru: Mother kills daughter's lover for murdering daughter before her eyes

    400 kg gold, millions in cash & more stolen! Indian-origin men arrested in Canada's biggest ever heist gcw

    400 kg gold, millions in cash & more stolen! Indian-origin men arrested in Canada's biggest ever heist

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon