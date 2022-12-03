From Shah Rukh Khan to Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood celebrities who lost movies due to their high fee demands

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Many celebs in the Bollywood industry were thrown out of films by the makers for demanding high fees. Recently the same happened with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha. Read on to find out which other actors faced the same.

    Image: Shah Rukh Khan,Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor/ Instagram

    Recently there was news that Sonakshi Sinha demanded such a hefty fee to work in South Star Nandamuri Balakrishna's film NBK108 that the makers showed her the way out of the film itself. . By the way, let us tell you that Sonakshi is not the only actress who was thrown out of the movie after demanding huge fees. Let us tell you that the makers of Hera Pheri 3 recently decided to make the film without Akshay Kumar. Please tell that Akshay had also asked for a huge amount to work on the film, which the makers were not ready to give. Today, in this package, you will tell about some such stars who found it costly to ask for huge fees. 

    Image: Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram

    Sonakshi Sinha: Sonakshi Sinha had demanded a fee of 6 crores for working in South Star's film, which the makers could not fulfil. Please tell me that Sonakshi has not given any hit film for a long time. Not only this, Sonakshi had asked for Rs 10 crore for Salman Khan's film Kick, so Jacqueline Fernandez was replaced in her place. 

    Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/ Instagram

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui: According to reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was first selected for the superhit film Jolly LLB 2, but he asked for a fee of Rs 3.50 crores to work in this film, which the makers made him out of the movie. Similarly, it is said that R Madhavan had asked for 1.5 crores to work with Aishwarya Rai in the film Fanney Khan, but the makers did not fulfil his demand.

     

    Image: Kareena Kapoor/ Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor Khan: Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor was supposed to play the lead role in Karan Johar's film Kal Ho Naa Ho. But for working on the movie, he asked for a fee equal to that of Shahrukh Khan, i.e. 20 crores. But instead of fulfilling Kareena's demand, Karan removed her from the film, and Preity Zinta was taken as the lead actress. 

    Image: Akshay Kumar/ Instagram

    Akshay Kumar: If reports are to be believed, then Akshay Kumar had asked for a 90 crore fee for working in the film Hera Pheri 3, but the makers were not ready to pay such a hefty amount. Eventually, he had to walk out of the film. 

    Image: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram

    Shah Rukh Khan: It is said that Shah Rukh Khan had asked for a fee of Rs 90 crores for working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavat. Instead of fulfilling his demand, Bhansali dropped him from the film. Similarly, Sridevi was offered the role of Sivagami Devi in ​​the movie Bahubali by SS Rajamouli. Sridevi had demanded Rs 6 crore from Rajamouli to play the part. If reports are to be believed, instead of fulfilling Sridevi's demand, Rajamouli removed her from the film and replaced her with Ramya Krishnan. Ramya was given a fee of Rs 3 crore for this role. 

