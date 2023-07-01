Sharmila Tagore calls Sara Ali Khan's performance in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' to be 'splendid, spontaneous'!

Sara Ali Khan has been making waves with her recent release, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. The film has not only struck gold at the box office but has also earned Sara Ali Khan praise and accolades for her performance cementing her position as B-Town’s newest Desi Girl, after films like Kedarnath and 'Atrangi Re'.

In the delightful romantic comedy "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," Sara portrays Soumya, a small-town girl with big dreams of owning a house in the city. Soumya's character is a bundle of joy and mischief, and Sara's portrayal infuses the film with infectious energy and laughter. Her performance showcases her versatility as an actor and highlights her impeccable comic timing. While Sara Ali Khan received massive praise for her performance in "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" from audiences, critics, and the industry alike, the biggest compliment came from her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Sharmila Tagore, who is known for her legendary contributions to Indian cinema, called Sara's performance ‘splendid and spontaneous’.

Expressing her gratitude for all the positive feedback that came her way says Sara Ali Khan, "The feedback and compliments that I have been receiving from all across for ZHZB are humbling and very motivating. My friends, family, well-wishers, and the industry have had some very nice things to say, and I'm truly thankful for that. But the one compliment that stuck with me was my grandmother calling my performance 'splendid and spontaneous.' She said she thought I had great comic timing, and Vicky and I share lovely and organic chemistry. Whenever I read that message from her, it swells my heart with happiness. It's a high achievement for me!"

The admiration from Sharmila Tagore not only validates Sara Ali Khan's talent but also adds a special significance to her success. Being praised by a veteran of the industry who has witnessed the evolution of Indian cinema is a testament that the actress is on the road to greater success. Captivating audiences with her small-town charm and relatable characters, Sara Ali Khan has shown an innate ability to capture the nuances, dreams, and struggles of small-town characters. She brings these characters to life on the silver screen with honesty and empathy, making them resonate with audiences the nation over.

