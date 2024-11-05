Sharda Sinha Health Update: Bhojpuri singer on ventilator support at AIIMS Delhi; son requests prayers

Padma Bhushan Sharda Sinha is on a ventilator at AIIMS, Delhi. Her son has released a health update and requested prayers.

Sharda Sinha Health Update: Padma Bhushan Sharda Sinha's condition is critical. The famous folk singer from Bihar is admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, and is on ventilator support. Her son, Anshuman Sinha, released a video on social media providing a health update. Sharda Sinha's son has appealed to the public and Chhath devotees for prayers. He also recently released his new song 'Dukhava Mitayin Chhathi Maiya'.

Famous as Bihar Kokila, Sharda Sinha has been admitted to the Cancer Center Medical Oncology ward of AIIMS, Delhi, since October 25th. Senior doctors are monitoring her, but her condition hasn't significantly improved.







Updates to follow..

