Sharda Sinha Death: Chhath Puja singer's son grieves; funeral to be held in Patna

Renowned singer Sharda Sinha passed away at the AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on November 5. Her son, Anshuman, shared that her funeral will be held in Patna.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 10:51 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

Anshuman Sinha, the acclaimed singer Sharda Sinha's son, expressed his grief at her demise on the first day of Chhath Puja. Anshuman told ANI that she would always be in people's hearts. He further stated that her remains will be transferred to Patna for the last rituals on Wednesday morning.

Bihar's folk legend died on November 5. Sinha, 72, has been fighting multiple myeloma, a kind of blood cancer, since 2018.

While discussing his mother's death, "This is a sad time for us. She was very close to all of us. It was in her aura and singing that captivated everyone and this is a shocker for all of them. I am sure her loved ones will be as sad as me. Her motherhood was visible in her songs as well as in her personality. She left us on the first day of Chhath Puja. She will always be there in the hearts of people.”

Also Read: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's first Chhath Puja look

He also spoke about Sharda’s funeral and said, “We have decided that the last rites of my mother (Sharda Sinha) will take place at the same place where my father's last rite was performed. Therefore, we will take her mortal remains to Patna tomorrow.”

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly to Shweta Tiwari: 7 TV actresses caught in controversy

Anshuman even posted a poignant message on social media about her mother's passing. Meanwhile, Sinha's last pre-recorded song, Dukhwa Mitayin Chhathi Maiya, was released on November 4, just in time for Chhath 2024.

Sharda Sinha's mortal remains will reach Patna today


Sharda Sinha's mortal remains will be transported from Delhi to Patna by plane on Wednesday morning, November 6. The remains will be held at her home so that her loved ones may pay their final respects before the burial ritual begins. Her final rituals and funeral will be held at Gulbi Ghat. A swarm of her supporters is anticipated to converge to catch one final sight of her. Manoj Tiwari, a BJP MP, said her last rites will be held with state honours in Patna.

Who was Sharda Sinha?

Sharda Sinha, also known as 'Bihar Kokila', was a well-known Indian folk singer who significantly contributed to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi music. She has played a key role in popularising Bihar's traditional music. Her most popular songs include Kelwa Ke Paat Par Ugalan Suraj Mal Jhake Jhuke, Hey Chhathi Maiya, Ho Dinanath, Bahangi Lachakat Jaaye, Roje Roje Ugelaa, Suna Chhathi Maai, Jode Jode Supawa, and Patna Ke Ghat Par. She received the Padma Bhushan in 2018.

