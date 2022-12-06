Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Shameful': Netizens slam Malaika Arora for wearing Balenciaga dress to Manish Malhotra's birthday party

    Malaika Arora's decision to wear a Balenciaga dress to Manish Malhotra's birthday celebration despite all the controversies surrounding the brand Balenciaga has angered many fans and social media users.
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 9:15 AM IST

    Despite the high-end brand's recent ad campaigns being accused of "sexualising children," Malaika Arora is receiving harsh criticism for wearing Balenciaga dress and carrying its purse. Malaika chose a Balenciaga minidress for the birthday celebration held at Manish Malhotra's Mumbai home on Monday night.

    With thigh-high black boots, Malaika glistened in a shimmering silver dress. Malaika let her hair loose and added a little black purse to finish her appearance. Netizens, however, took issue with Malaika's choice of attire, calling the Bollywood diva "disgusting" and "shameful" for endorsing a company accused of advocating child abuse.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    One user wrote, “I’m shocked to see this lady in Balenciaga… very shameful… very insensitive!" Another one commented, “Are you dumb or just stupid for supporting that brand?"

    A third user said, “Malaika supporting the pedophile brand as if she thinks everyone in India are illiterate or something. Does she think people don’t watch news or she herself doesn’t? Or is it just another way to be controversial?"

    About Balenciaga controversy
    Due to allegations that two of its most recent ad campaigns "sexualized youngsters," Balenciaga is currently at the centre of a controversy. The company posted two young girls carrying teddy bears with bondage-themed components for a picture shoot. This comprised chains, fishnet tops, and leather straps with studs. Another Balenciaga advertisement contained images of Supreme Court records related to a child pornography case. All contentious images have been taken down, and Balenciaga has posted an extensive apology on Instagram.

    Balenciaga claimed full responsibility for the images and advertisements featuring kids holding bags with bondage-themed designs, but placed some of the blame for the second commercial on a "third party," apparently North Six Inc. Court documents from the United States v. Williams Supreme Court decision from 2008 were utilised as props in this specific picture shoot.
     

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 9:16 AM IST
