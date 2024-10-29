Shalini Passi from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives walks away mid-interview [WATCH]

The interviewer asks Shalini a question, however, she abruptly interrupts and gets up from the chair, grabs her drink, and leaves.

Shalini Passi from the new Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is currently making several headlines, and not just for her extravaganza personality and taste in the show, she recently walked out of an interview in tears, leaving everyone questioning why.

In an interview with Galatta India, the stars of the reality show, Bhavana Panday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari Soni, Kalyani Saha Chawla and Maheep Kapoor were seated together. The interviewer asks Shalini a question, however, she abruptly interrupts and gets up from the chair, grabs her drink, and leaves. She said she wanted a break and left the interview.

Her co-stars asked her what happened but the reality star did not say much. She said, “I need a break,” and requested them to carry on saying, "You guys can carry on."

The video was shared on Reddit, where the fellow stars were trying to decode why Shalini left so abruptly. “Should we be rolling on season 4?” Maheep joked. “Seema, what did you say?” Maheep questioned. Bhavna said, "I think it was what you said, that she wants attention and everyone laughed."

Shalini walked back into the interview after taking some time.

Watch video

One person commented, "It was completely Kalyani 's doing. While Kalyani was speaking, Shalini got up to adjust her fit, which is completely ok, after all she can't get up and do it while she herself is talking. But Kalyani made it' shalini has to to get up and bring the attention to herself while I'm talking '. After that Shalini teared up and went outside. Quite unnecessary Kalyani.."

Another person wrote, "Honestly good for her! This guy is so annoying, I couldn’t be bothered to be in the same room as him either!"

Several people taking Shalini's side in the comments and defended her for leaving the interview in the middle.

Latest Videos