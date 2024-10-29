Shalini Passi from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives walks away mid-interview [WATCH]

The interviewer asks Shalini a question, however, she abruptly interrupts and gets up from the chair, grabs her drink, and leaves. 

Shalini Passi from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives walks away mid-interview [WATCH] RTM
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 6:49 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 6:49 PM IST

Shalini Passi from the new Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is currently making several headlines, and not just for her extravaganza personality and taste in the show, she recently walked out of an interview in tears, leaving everyone questioning why. 

In an interview with Galatta India, the stars of the reality show, Bhavana Panday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari Soni, Kalyani Saha Chawla and Maheep Kapoor were seated together. The interviewer asks Shalini a question, however, she abruptly interrupts and gets up from the chair, grabs her drink, and leaves. She said she wanted a break and left the interview. 

Her co-stars asked her what happened but the reality star did not say much. She said, “I need a break,” and requested them to carry on saying, "You guys can carry on."

The video was shared on Reddit, where the fellow stars were trying to decode why Shalini left so abruptly. “Should we be rolling on season 4?” Maheep joked. “Seema, what did you say?” Maheep questioned. Bhavna said, "I think it was what you said, that she wants attention and everyone laughed."

Shalini walked back into the interview after taking some time. 

Watch video 

 

Shalini Passi Walks Out of the Interview.😳
byu/Chai_Lijiye inBollyBlindsNGossip

 

One person commented, "It was completely Kalyani 's doing. While Kalyani was speaking, Shalini got up to adjust her fit, which is completely ok, after all she can't get up and do it while she herself is talking. But Kalyani made it' shalini has to to get up and bring the attention to herself while I'm talking '. After that Shalini teared up and went outside. Quite unnecessary Kalyani.."

Another person wrote, "Honestly good for her! This guy is so annoying, I couldn’t be bothered to be in the same room as him either!"

Several people taking Shalini's side in the comments and defended her for leaving the interview in the middle. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan Veer Mehra for family remarks NTI

Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan for family remarks

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Vidya Balan talked about RG Kar Hospital Incident; here's what she said RBA

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Vidya Balan talked about RG Kar Hospital Incident; here's what she said

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya make FIRST joint appearance after engagement [PHOTOS] ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya make FIRST joint appearance after engagement [PHOTOS]

Shamita Shetty snaps at Indigo for offloading her Bags over weight limit [WATCH] RTM

Shamita Shetty snaps at Indigo for offloading her bags over weight limit [WATCH]

Kanguva Telugu rights of Suriya's film sold for a whooping THIS much; Read here ATG

'Kanguva': Telugu rights of Suriya's film sold for a whooping THIS much; Read here

Recent Stories

Kartik Aaryan to Vidya Balan: Know the fees of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast RTM

Kartik Aaryan to Vidya Balan: Know the fees of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast

football Man City's Guardiola proud of Rodri's Ballon d'Or 2024 win; sends message to Real Madrid after boycott (WATCH) snt

Man City's Guardiola proud of Rodri's Ballon d'Or 2024 win; sends message to Real Madrid after boycott (WATCH)

CM Yogi's vision for western UP: AIIMS satellite center, infrastructure growth in Meerut AJR

CM Yogi's vision for western UP: AIIMS satellite center, infrastructure growth in Meerut

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli blocked him on Instagram for mocking shoulder injury in 2017 (WATCH) snt

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli blocked him on Instagram for mocking shoulder injury in 2017 (WATCH)

Millets: Benefits and side effects- Who should consider avoiding them? NTI

Millets: Benefits and side effects—Who should consider avoiding them?

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon