    Shaktimaan movie: Mukesh Khanna's Indian superhero on the big screens; netizens have mixed reactions

    Sony Pictures announced that it's set to bring alive 90s Indian superhero Shaktimaan for the big screens. Nothing has been disclosed about the cast, and the film will be a trilogy.

    Author
    Asianet Newsable English
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 8:19 PM IST
    Good news for all 90s kids, yes, this information will bring back your memories of your favourite superhero Shaktimaan. Sony Pictures India announced the film on the Indian superhero and shared the first teaser. There is no doubt that Shaktimaan is one of the most famous TV shows of the 90s and early 2000s. 

    Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna played the superhero in the show, and it was aired for more than eight years on DD National. In 2020, Khanna revealed that he is planning to make Shaktimaan as a movie, and it has been officially announced. 

    Today, Sony Pictures will bring the Indian superhero, Shaktimaan on the big screen they took to Instagram to announce it. Sony Pictures posted, “After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero! Sony Pictures International Productions is set to bring ‘Shaktimaan’ to the big screen, and will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero, to be headlined by one of India’s superstars. We are excited to join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International. Get ready for #ShaktimaanMovie; more details coming soon. Are you excited?"

    The announcement has received mixed reactions from social media. One user commented on the post, “Wow I'm so excited for this movie.” 

    Another user wrote, “What the f**k it's happening.” One more user commented, “Ab aayega Maja make a whole cinematic universe.”

    Sony will partner with Brewing Thoughts P Ltd in association with actor-producer Mukesh Khanna’s Bhesshm International. 
     

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 8:19 PM IST
    Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin announce wedding: 'Crash Landing On You' stars to marry in Seoul

    Is Virat Kohli a fan of Allu Arjun? Check out his Srivalli walk (Watch)

    Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini in a throwback picture from the Maldives

    Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar shares her ‘marriage recipe’ on their 17th anniversary, watch

    'Gol Maal' star Amol Palekar hospitalised in Pune

    Curb anti-India activities on your soil, United Kingdom told

    Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin announce wedding: 'Crash Landing On You' stars to marry in Seoul

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Why court granted bail to Union Minister's son?

    Fans want Khloe Kardashian to date sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-lover Scott Disick?

    Is Virat Kohli a fan of Allu Arjun? Check out his Srivalli walk (Watch)

