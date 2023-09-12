Shah Rukh Khan reviews fan's version of Zinda Bandaa; here's what he said

During a screening of Jawan, a devoted Shah Rukh Khan fan got clicked and papped joyously dancing to Zinda Bandaa. It prompted a heartwarming reaction from the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, on social media, which has won the hearts of fans.

Shah Rukh Khan has always held a special place in the hearts of his fans and followers. His latest film, Jawan, directed by Atlee, has taken industry by storm. The global bollywood King and superstar continue to make headlines for all the right reasons. Since the release of Jawan, the actor has become even more involved in responding to fan videos and messages from co-actors. Recently, King Khan reacted to an ecstatic dance performance of his devoted fan to the hit song Zinda Bandaa from the movie.

The fan club sharing the video also wrote, "Kashipur SRK fan is a true Zinda Banda while portraying the bandage look of SRK. Loving the energy and moves while fans enjoy another Jawan show over the weekend!".

Reacting to this dance VIRAL video on X, Shah Rukh Khan responded with love and warmth, saying, "Wow. What a good performance, my friend. I hope you made more people join in. I am sure log mujhe chhodh kar sirf tujhe dekh rahe thhe! (I am sure people were watching you instead of me), Ha ha. Love you."

The storyline of Jawan revolves around a high-octane action thriller that delves into the emotional journey of a man determined to right societal wrongs. The movie focuses on themes such as faulty army weapons, corruption, farmer suicide, a failing healthcare system, and hazardous factories near civilian areas.

Jawan boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Girija Oak, and special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. The music for the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and produced by his own production company, Red Chillies Entertainment.

