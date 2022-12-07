Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Aryan Khan announces his 1st project: "It's always special...."

Shah Rukh Khan became his son Aryan Khan's biggest cheerleader as he revealed his Bollywood debut with Red Chillies Entertainment. “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special…." Shah Rukh Khan commented.

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, is about to enter the entertainment industry. Aryan posted an update regarding his first project with Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment on his Instagram account. He disclosed that his first project's writing was finished.

Aryan shared a photo of the screenplay and clapboard with the words "Red Chillies Entertainment" on it. As he stated in the post, "Wrapped with the writing...can't wait to say action," Aryan appears to be planning to break into the film industry as a director (camera emoticon). His parents Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan congratulated him in the comments section shortly after he published the photo.

Also Read: Dancing Diva Nora Fatehi spills beans on her favorite team in FIFA World Cup 2022

Shah Rukh Khan is nothing but proud that his son Aryan Khan is making his Bollywood debut and turned into Aryan’s biggest cheerleader. On Aryan's comment section, he wrote, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special…." Shah Rukh Khan commented. Aryan replied, “Of course..only night shoots."

But the chat didn't end there. Aryan replied to his father's comment saying, "Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on set." Shah Rukh, known for his wit, wrote,"then better keep afternoon shifts!! No early mornings." Gauri Khan expressed her excitement too. “Can’t wait to watch," she wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan's and Gauri Khan's industry friends also swarmed the remark section. "Can't wait Aryan," Maheep Kapoor wrote, followed by a loving emoji. "Wooooo," Shanaya Kapoor wrote. Writing as Bhavana Pandey, "Sincere congratulations! Love to you all." In the comments area, Sikandar Kher added a heart emoticon.

Also Read: Malaika Arora finally spills the beans on the traumatic car accident to Farah Khan

Bilal Siddiqi, who is rumoured to be co-writing the project with Aryan, was among the first ones to comment. “Series abhi Baaki hai mere dost ✍️ ," he commented. Red Chillies Entertainment is established by actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan.

According to reports, Jersey actor Prit Kamani might be a part of this show.

While Aryan prepares for his feature film debut as a director, Suhana Khan is pursuing a career in acting. She will star in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies to make her Bollywood debut. Suhana has already started filming for the Netflix original series.