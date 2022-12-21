Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan's inspiring comment on Suhana Khan's recent Instagram post will make you smile-read it

    In his daughter, Suhana Khan's recent Instagram post, Shah Rukh Khan wrote the most uplifting and encouraging comment. SRK, says 'Learn and Teach Me...'
     

    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 9:04 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is renowned for making supportive and funny comments on his children's social media posts. Suhana Khan, his and Gauri Khan's daughter, disclosed last night through Instagram that SRK gave her an acting notebook in 2014. "This journal belongs to Suhana Khan, by: Papa," read the opening page of the book. "On acting," read the second page. She had shared it with the hashtag "Tuesday Inspiration." Her rockstar father left the most amazing and encouraging response in the comments area of her article.

    He wrote, “Everything I don’t know of acting I have put it there for you to learn and teach me back, little one."

    Also Read: Trouble for Urfi Javed: Actress detained in Dubai for wearing 'revealing' outfit-report

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)


    Not just King Khan, but his family friends, too, left encouraging comments for Suhana. Maheep Kapoor left several emojis while Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Incredible. ❤️❤️❤️" Shweta Bachchan, wrote Incredible with heart emoji.

    Suhana Khan will make her film debut in Zoya Akhtar's adaption of The Archies. In addition to her, Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will make their debuts. The Archies, which also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina, will be released on Netflix.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian icon to feature in the coveted 50 greatest actors list

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

    The star youngster was recently photographed in Mumbai with director Zoya and the rest of the cast at The Archies' closing party. Suhana arrived in an orange bodycon dress with dewy makeup. At the gathering, she also joined others in taking a photo with Zoya.

    Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is getting ready to release Pathaan, his first film since 2018. The film, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, will be released on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan will then appear in Atlee's Jawan alongside Nayanthara, followed by Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 9:05 AM IST
