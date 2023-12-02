Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shah Rukh Khan applauds Suhana Khan's skating skills, says 'I have fallen on my butt' while trying

    Shah Rukh Khan, in a recent #AskSRK session, revealed he won't attempt roller skating in movies, praising daughter Suhana's skills. He discussed his upcoming film "Dunki" with Rajkumar Hirani, expressing fascination with the Donkey Flight concept. "Dunki" releases on December 22, 2023

    Shah Rukh Khan, known for his engaging interactions with fans on social media, recently addressed a question about incorporating roller skating into his movies, inspired by his daughter Suhana Khan's passion for the activity. During a #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan inquired about when Shah Rukh would showcase his roller skating skills in films, considering Suhana's recent endeavors.

    In response, the Bollywood superstar revealed that he had attempted skating before but had experienced some falls. He graciously commended Suhana for her proficiency in roller skating, stating, "Never ever I have tried it a few times and fallen on my butt!!! I will leave skating to Suhana, she is really good at it."

    Suhana Khan, making her film debut in Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies," has been featured effortlessly skateboarding in a song titled "Sunoh."

    Shifting the focus to Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects, one Twitter user inquired about his awareness of the 'Dunki thing' (Donkey Flight) before signing up for the film. In response, the actor shared that he had limited knowledge about it, and it was Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijaat Joshi who brought the concept to his attention. Describing it as "fascinating" and "dangerous," Shah Rukh expressed the overwhelming experience of learning about it and portraying parts of it in the upcoming film "Dunki."

    "Dunki," scheduled for theatrical release on December 21st, 2023, marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The film, centered around the concept of Donkey Flight, features a star-studded cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others.

