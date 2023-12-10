Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn get notices for promoting tobacco brand; read details

    Notices have been issued to Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn for their involvement with tobacco ad businesses. According to reports, a petition has been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

    Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn get notices for promoting tobacco brand; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    Bollywood's top actors include Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn. Aside from performing, the actors are also engaged with several brand endorsements. Nonetheless, the three appear together in a multi-brand endorsement for a tobacco advertisement, after which the Allahabad court notified actors about ads they perform for gutka firms.

    According to reports, a suit has been filed at the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench against the celebrities for their involvement in tobacco advertisements.

    On October 20, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn for their collaboration with tobacco companies. Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey asked the court to dismiss the petition as the Supreme Court is also hearing the matter.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees talks about having crush on Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain

    The next court hearing has been set for May 9, 2024. 

    About the matter
    It is worth noting that Advocate Motilal Yadav filed a petition raising concerns about the alleged involvement of celebrities, particularly 'Padma Awardees,' in ads or endorsements of specific products or services that are damaging to the general public's health.

    In reality, the court had sent notifications to the Cabinet Secretary, Chief Commissioner, and Central Consumer Protection Authority earlier in August 2023. The petition sought a contempt action for failing to comply with its September 2022 order, directing the petitioner to seek the Government of India.

    The Deputy Solicitor General informed the bench led by Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan that show cause letters were issued to the actors on October 20. The petitioner claimed that the representation was made to the government on October 22 but that no action was taken.

    Also Read: 'Animal' Box Office Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's film mints Rs 600 crore; read details

    The high court issued a notice to the central government's Cabinet Secretary in response to the petition. Following this, the Centre issued show cause notices to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn, according to Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey, who told the High Court on Friday.

    Previously, megastar Amitabh Bachchan submitted a legal notification to the tobacco firm that continued to display his commercial even after the contract was cancelled.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Korean artist Aoora enters house as 'wildcard'; shares how he plans to overcome language barrier ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Korean artist Aoora enters house as 'wildcard'; shares how he plans to overcome language barrier

    Shilpa Shetty shares inside-pics from Adira Chopra's Christmas themed birthday party at Yash-Raj studios ATG

    Shilpa Shetty shares inside-pics from Adira Chopra's Christmas themed birthday party at Yash-Raj studios

    From detergent attacks to threats: Bigg Boss Kannada season 10 faces intense scrutiny on social media

    From detergent attacks to threats: Bigg Boss Kannada season 10 faces intense scrutiny on social media

    Malayalam actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika gets engaged; Check wedding details anr

    Malayalam actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika gets engaged; Check wedding details

    The Archies': Aishwarya Rai calls Zoya Akhtar movie 'wonderful'; congratulates whole team [WATCH] ATG

    'The Archies': Aishwarya Rai calls Zoya Akhtar movie 'wonderful'; congratulates whole team [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Vidyut Jammwal goes nude on his birthday; actor enjoys Himalayan retreat (Photos) RBA

    Vidyut Jammwal goes nude on his birthday; actor enjoys Himalayan retreat (Photos)

    Bigg Boss 17: Korean artist Aoora enters house as 'wildcard'; shares how he plans to overcome language barrier ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Korean artist Aoora enters house as 'wildcard'; shares how he plans to overcome language barrier

    OnePlus 12 global launch date revealed likely to debut with OnePlus 12R Report gcw

    OnePlus 12 global launch date revealed, likely to debut with OnePlus 12R: Report

    Which Gandhi's ATM was he asks BJP after Congress disowns Diiraj Sahu whose cash hault Income Tax officials are counting

    'Never trust a Congressman...' BJP shames Congress for disowning Dhiraj Sahu after I-T raids haul in crores

    Kerala family found dead in Karnataka resort, suicide note report anr

    Karnataka: Couple from Kerala kills 11-year-old daughter, then commits suicide; cites 'financial crisis'

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon