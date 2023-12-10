Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn get notices for promoting tobacco brand; read details

Notices have been issued to Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn for their involvement with tobacco ad businesses. According to reports, a petition has been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

Bollywood's top actors include Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn. Aside from performing, the actors are also engaged with several brand endorsements. Nonetheless, the three appear together in a multi-brand endorsement for a tobacco advertisement, after which the Allahabad court notified actors about ads they perform for gutka firms.

According to reports, a suit has been filed at the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench against the celebrities for their involvement in tobacco advertisements.

On October 20, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn for their collaboration with tobacco companies. Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey asked the court to dismiss the petition as the Supreme Court is also hearing the matter.

The next court hearing has been set for May 9, 2024.

About the matter

It is worth noting that Advocate Motilal Yadav filed a petition raising concerns about the alleged involvement of celebrities, particularly 'Padma Awardees,' in ads or endorsements of specific products or services that are damaging to the general public's health.

In reality, the court had sent notifications to the Cabinet Secretary, Chief Commissioner, and Central Consumer Protection Authority earlier in August 2023. The petition sought a contempt action for failing to comply with its September 2022 order, directing the petitioner to seek the Government of India.

The Deputy Solicitor General informed the bench led by Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan that show cause letters were issued to the actors on October 20. The petitioner claimed that the representation was made to the government on October 22 but that no action was taken.

The high court issued a notice to the central government's Cabinet Secretary in response to the petition. Following this, the Centre issued show cause notices to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn, according to Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey, who told the High Court on Friday.

Previously, megastar Amitabh Bachchan submitted a legal notification to the tobacco firm that continued to display his commercial even after the contract was cancelled.