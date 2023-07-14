Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello have gala time on their day out; Is it an exciting collaboration on cards?

Pop sensations Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello are here to give you the much-needed and real friendship goals and might be a likely collaboration. Check out their photos from the fun day out photos that went VIRAL on social media and made fans squeal with joy.

'Senorita' fame Camila Cabello and 'Calm Down' fame Selena Gomez, now that's a pair of singers you don't see hanging out together often. Gomez and Cabello are pop stars that have created and paved a permanent position and a way for themselves in the entertainment industry with determination and sheer hard work. Now that's a duo that will leave the fans craving for so much more! And, it looks like, fans might be in a treat for a collab as Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello enjoy a fun day together and the 'Good For You' singer also treated the fans with some stunning photographs of herself enjoying a day out with Camilla Cabello.

ALSO READ: Are you an Anushka Sharma fan? Here are 7 lesser-known facts about actress

'Only Murders In The Building' star Selena Gomez gave her #Selenators and global fans unexpected and sweetest surprise by taking to her official handle and dropping the photos of her gala time spent and a soul-satisfying day out with singer Camila Cabello. Gomez posted four pictures in one that one carousel on Instagram, but this is not what got the instant attention of netizens and fans. It was the second particular picture in it which made Selena's stans hoot in thrill and excitement.

The second photo shows Selena making a victory sign high up in the sky with her other arm wrapped around Cabello, who is showing her middle finger to the camera with her tongue out. The caption read, "Random moments feat, @camila_cabello."

Stans went crazy in the comments seeing two of the most iconic pop stars of our times hanging out together. Many even started wondering if there was a collaboration in the works, as Gomez also posted a picture of herself in what looked like her studio.

The first thing anyone would think when they see two world-famous talented singers having a fun day out together is friendship goals! But the second thing would surely be a collab. So the fans flooded Gomez's comments with either suspicion of a collaboration or a request for one.

In the comments section of the post, one user wrote, "Imagine randomly seeing Selena Gomez and Camila out in public!" Another user said, "SELENA AND CAMILA COLLAB? YES PLEASE!". Many were shaken to their core seeing two of the most famous singers in the world chilling it out. One user said, "When two mothers unite and maximize their joint slay."

ALSO READ: When Anushka Sharma publically took potshots on Karan Johar