    Save soil campaign: Himanshi Khurana joins hands with Sadhguru for the movement

    After Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, R Madhavan and more, actress Himanshi Khurana has joined Sadhguru’s Save soil campaign.

    Mumbai, First Published May 24, 2022, 7:13 PM IST

    Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation started an initiative called Save Soil Campaign, recently. The movement has caught the attention of several celebrities across the world, including Indian actors such as R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty and more. The latest actor from the film world to join the movement, which focuses on the concerns such as soil degradation, is actor Himanshi Khurana.

    Himanshi Khurana, who has always done her bit towards mother nature, has also voiced her support for the campaign. She also shared a video urging everyone to be environmentally conscious.

    In the video, Himanshi said "Save Earth or else it will be an unearth (अनर्थ). Various countries, especially India worship soil and it is one of the 5 elements that make our human body. The organic value of our Soil is decreasing thus leading to the extinction of fertile soil. Let alone Luxuries, we won't even get to have food. We need to protect our soil for our future generations. Join Sadhguru's planet-conscious movement and be a part of the Save Soil campaign. Let's help to save soil."

    ALSO READ: Save Soil movement: Story of a civil engineer's organic coconut farm

    Talking more about the initiative and the reason behind her decision to support it, Himanshi Khurana said "I have always been a person who believes in doing our part to preserve our environment. Be it small things such as using eco-friendly products whenever possible, planting trees, avoiding single-use plastic, etc. I try my best to make our world a better place to live in.”

    ALSO READ: What Sadhguru, on 'Save Soil' mission, told the Saudis in Riyadh

    “When I came to know Sadhguru has come up with an initiative called the 'Save Soil movement' with a vision to make the world more aware of the importance of saving our soil I decided that I had to be a part of this and do everything that's in my hand to save the soil. So, I took up this opportunity to propagate and make everyone aware of its importance,” said the actress.
     
    Himanshi Khurana has joined the list of celebrities such as Juhi Chawla, Prem Chopra, Mouni Roy, and Diljit Dosanjh from the film industry who have extended their support for the campaign. Not only stars from the entertainment world, but cricketers such as Vivian Richards, Harbhajan Singh, and AB de Villers have also joined hands for the campaign.

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 7:13 PM IST
