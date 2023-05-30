Sarvarkar really inspired Subhas Chandra Bose? Here's how Bose's family reacts to Randeep Hooda claims

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda said that he was the 'inspiration behind revolutionaries like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, and Khudiram Bose' while presenting a new poster for his forthcoming film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Netaji's family has now reacted to it.

On May 28, the birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, leading actor Randeep Hooda revealed a new poster for his next film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In the movie, he portrays the title character. However, a fresh debate has developed due to his tweet stating that Savarkar inspired Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, and Khudiram Bose. The Bose family has severely criticised the statement.

The creators of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar launched a new poster to celebrate Veer Savarkar's 140th birthday. Randeep Hooda, who plays the title character, tweeted, “The most wanted Indian by the British. The inspiration behind revolutionaries like - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose.Who was #VeerSavarkar? Watch his true story unfold! Presenting @RandeepHooda in & as #SwantantryaVeerSavarkar In Cinemas 2023 (sic)”

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, has severely criticised it. He has said that Randeep’s claim was a publicity stunt, as his movie is going to be released soon

In response to the tweet, Chandra Kumar Bose told a media house, "Only two great personalities inspired Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose." The first was Swami Vivekananda, his spiritual Guru, and the second was independence fighter Deshbandhu Chitranjan Das, his political mentor. Other than these two individuals, I do not believe other liberation fighters influenced Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Savarkar was a wonderful personality and a liberation warrior, but his ideology and Netaji's beliefs were fundamentally opposed. So I wonder why Netaji would adhere to Savarkar's ideals and principles. He genuinely fought against Savarkar."

"Netaji, in his writing, clearly stated that we cannot expect anything from Savarkar and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the freedom movement against British imperialist power," Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose stated.

Netaji was an extremely secular leader. He was hostile to those who were communal. Sharad Chandra Bose and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were opposed communalism. So, how do you expect Netaji to support or follow Savarkar? Savarkar was a rebel in India's liberation fight before being imprisoned in Cellular Prison. He initially wanted India's independence but subsequently altered his mind."

Chandra Kumar Bose sharply condemned Randeep Hooda's purpose in response to his statement. "The claim made by Randeep is absolutely incorrect," stated Bose. He is a well-known actor; I would want to propose that he project the genuine history of India's liberation struggle. I believe that projecting incorrect history would be a big injustice to the children. It is entirely wrong to claim that Subhas Chandra Bose, Shahid Bhagat Singh, and Khudiram Bose were influenced by and adhered to Savarkar's worldview. Rather, he was vehemently hostile to his ideas."

"The film's director is trying to create a controversy so that the film gets some mileage," Chandra Bose said, calling the assertion a "offence." However, misrepresenting history to gain mileage is illegal. It should not be permitted, and while I believe everyone has the freedom to project anything, I do not believe no one has the right to project a false history."