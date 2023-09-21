Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's happy photos from latter's Ganpati Bappa Darshan spark 'patch-up' rumours

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan spark dating rumours once again. They were reportedly said and were rumoured to be dating each other during the shoot of their movie Love Aaj Kal 2. The recent appearance of Sara Ali Khan at the Ganpati Bappa darshan of ex-Kartik Aaryan has again given way to their alleged 'patch-up' rumours.

Exes Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have left everyone wondering if they are back together again. On Wednesday night, Sara visited the house of Kartik Aaryan to offer her prayers during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. In the now VIRAL photos that surfaced online, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress was spotted and papped while entering the house of Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan when she posed for the paparazzi. She sported a pink suit and looked stunning as always. Later, another photo surfaced online. In this specific picture, both Sara and Kartik were posing together. They then got accompanied and joined by the ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra.

Several social media users reacted to the viral picture and asked if Sara and Kartik are once again dating each other. Some netizens also argued that the two actors exude totally married couple vibes. "Kartik and Sara are looking like a newly married couple. Lol", one of the comments read. Another user asked, "Are they back together? Otherwise, why does someone go to her ex's ganpati puja like this."

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were reportedly rumoured to be dating each other during the shoot of their 2020 movie Love Aaj Kal 2. However, it was later officially divulged and said that the actors parted ways. Last year, when Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker verified that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. "Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan, and that did happen," Karan said, to which Sara added, "Yeah."

Later, Kartik reacted to Sara confessing their relationship on Koffee With Karan. In an interview with a leading portal, the actor got quipped and confronted for lying about his relationship status in his previous interviews when he said, "Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I do not know about anything else)."

