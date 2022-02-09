  • Facebook
    Sara Ali Khan all set for 'Gaslight' with Vicky Kaushal

    Here's how actress Sara Ali Khan is preparing for her upcoming film 'Gaslight'; read on

    Sara Ali Khan is all set for 'Gaslight' with Vicky Kaushal RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
    Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is on a roll. Post-Atrangi Re's success, the actress is now all set to jump on the sets of her upcoming film, Gaslight, directed by Pawan Kriplani. She has just finished Laxman Utekar's next. Sara Ali Khan is now prepping for the movie before it goes on floors later this month in Rajkot in Gujarat.

    According to a source close to Sara Ali Khan, she is currently prepping for her new film Gaslight, "Before it goes on floors, near remote areas of Rajkot, the actress is getting ready for the role. Sara Ali Khan will be seen in a completely different avatar for this film that we have seen before. Hence, she wants to get into the skin before reaching on sets. She has presently been going to various workshops and doing assignments with Pawan Kriplani, and the writers, and working on the looks tests for the film." 

    Also Read: Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over Sara Ali Khan, calls her "All things amaze"

    "Post receiving the huge praises for Atrangi Re featuring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, Sara has become more starved as an actor, and wants to give her best in the film", the source further adds. 

    It looks like it is an exciting time for the actress, with jam-packed schedules and fulfilling work commitments. Next, she will be seen in 'Gaslight' and Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal.

    Also Read: Sara Ali Khan in Indore: Actress along with mom Amrita Singh offer prayers at Khajrana Ganesh Temple

    A few days ago, Sara was spotted with her father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan shopping for essentials. She was seen in a light green kurta with palazzo and Punjabi juttis. Sara was seen carrying a cute pink Balenciaga mini sling bag. Sara recently went on a short trip to Kashmir with Ibrahim Ali Khan and friends.

    Also Read: Meet Indore’s royal family whose centuries-old 'Rawala' turned sets for Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s film

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
