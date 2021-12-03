Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude towards Rohit Shetty, Anand L Rai; check post

Actress Sara Ali Khan had decided to become poetic today. She wrote a beautiful note for her favourite directors Aanand L Rai and Rohit Shetty. Check it out right here.

It was today when Sara Ali Khan had decided to become poetic and showcase love on her favourite directors Aanand L Rai and Rohit Shetty. For the unversed, she will next be seen in Anand L Rai's movie Atrangi Re. On the flip side, the actress had collaborated with Rohit Shetty in Simmba. Now it looks like the trio had crossed their path at an event, and the Kedarnath actress could not miss this opportunity.

She had posted a series of photos on her Instagram handle. She had made a collage of that showcased them in a funny interaction. What was funnier was Sara's rhyme game. "Only love, respect, gratitude and a little masti. Aapki bacchi always hasti", she wrote a caption. It looks like all three of them were laughing at some joke.

To talk about the posters of Atrangi Re, Dhanush and Sara can be seen decked up as a bride and groom. They are surrounded by guests and relatives. Dhanush is seen smiling, while on the other side, Sara is seen all sleepy. Sharing the poster Sara had written, "Celebrate love that lets you be yourself".

Sara is also seen introducing the characters of the movie in a filmy way. She had written for Akshay Kumar saying, "Atrangi style mein entry karte hai har baar. Next level energy- adbhud pyaar. Unke saamne sab maanle haar. To ho jayein Tayaar". The Atrangi Re posters are making us excited for the trailer. The movie will be released on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021. Also read: Sara Ali Khan says, 'I am sorry', after her security guard pushes, misbehaves with a pap [VIDEO]

The filmmaker has addressed the issue of casting controversy of Atrangi Re in an earlier interview. When he was asked about the unusual casting, he had told Mid Day that Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it's his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. He wanted people to watch the movie for two hours and then react to the same. Also read: Sara Ali Khan to Sunny Leone to Ananya Panday and more at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 (Pictures)